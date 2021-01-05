San Mateo police were assisted by CHP in apprehending two people they said were known mail thieves after being led on a chase that originated with an attempted traffic stop early Saturday morning.
At about 1:51 a.m., San Mateo police tried to stop a vehicle for a light equipment violation in the area of Concar Drive and South Delaware Street when the driver sped onto southbound Highway 101. It was determined the registered owner of the vehicle had a warrant out of Santa Clara County for identity theft and was a person of interest regarding mail theft. As the vehicle fled, CHP located the car and used a spike strip to disable it around San Antonio Road, at which time the male driver and female passenger fled on foot. Both were apprehended. A search of the car led to stolen mail from several locations within San Mateo and neighboring counties, according to police.
Tamara Garcia, 39, and Michael Torres, 32, both of San Jose, were arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.