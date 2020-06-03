More than 1,000 protesters gathered in Redwood City’s Courthouse Square Tuesday afternoon to honor the death of George Floyd, a black Minneapolis man killed by police May 25.
“I’ve never felt this type of love before,” said Tiffany Medrano Martinez, the 14-year-old Latina organizer of the event.
The protest welcomed a series of religious leaders, artists and local community figures who took turns performing prepared pieces on the plight of communities of color or ad libbed on the change they hoped to see. The crowd often responded with chants of “no justice, no peace” and “black lives matter.”
On Saturday evening, Martinez and her friends decided to organize a local demonstration after watching national protests and riots showcased on various news stations and social media platforms.
“Seeing all the riots, of course [protesters] should be mad. What’s happening is horrible but I wanted to shed some light on the peace. This is different from what they show on television of the rioting, of putting stuff on fire,” said Martinez.
The MC of the event, Dez Frazier, 20, guided speakers to the stage and told his own story of coming into contact with law enforcement at the age of 16. He said he was falsely accused of resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer, all charges of which were excused after the intervention of community members.
Now Frazier hopes to become mayor of Redwood City one day and said he hopes the demonstration can lead to structural change in the community.
“I want us to organize a community dialogue addressing police brutality where everyday people in the community can ask questions ... to police officers so both parties get to hear each other’s sides. What gets in the way of progress is coming in with a mindset of narrow mindedness. I can come in with a list of demands but that’s not hearing,” said Frazier.
Pastor Paul Bains of East Palo Alto spoke of unity at the peaceful demonstration while sharing empathy for less peaceful protests erupting across the country.
“To see so many nonblack people here outnumber the black folks, it just warms my heart as a pastor, and a person of faith, as a community leader. I’ve never seen so many people galvanized,” said Bains. “Yes, it’s over a sad, tragic thing but to come in the spirit of unity, of peace, in a nonviolent way which is what Martin Luther King preached and gave his life for, that couldn’t make me more proud.”
When speaking on the difference between the days of his youth in the late ’70s and early ’80s compared to current times, Bains said the crimes have persisted but the method for documenting moments of violence has changed with the development of smartphones.
“That police brutality that’s occurred, that murder that occurred is not acceptable and it’s been happening for decades but now it’s being caught on video,” said Pastor Bains.
Tom Linebarger, a 75-year-old resident of Redwood City, said what he admired about the current national movement is the stubbornness of protesters.
“It has to be a real structural change. No justice, no peace and by no peace it has to get rough. What we need is to show we’re not going to give up this struggle. We’re going to fight for it. We demand it and the police forces are going to have to change,” said Linebarger.
He also spoke to the rioting of protesters in various cities across the nation, noting that sometimes the destruction is necessary for sending a message but shared disappointment in attacking mom-and-pop shops.
“Killing someone is violence, putting someone in jail is violence. Destroying property is not nice but I’m not sure I’d call it violence,” he said.
At 4:30 p.m., the crowd was alerted by a collective ring that a San Mateo County curfew would go into effect at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday evening and end at 5 a.m. the following day. The purpose of the curfew is to protect residents and prevent looting based on specific threats, according to a press release sent out Tuesday.
Individuals exempt from the curfew include police personnel, members of the media, people experiencing homelessness and those traveling to home, a workplace, the airport or to gather emergency medical equipment. Businesses other than medical facilities including pharmacies are required to close to the public while the curfew is imposed.
Demonstrators expressed an understanding for why the curfew was put in place, referencing reports of outside agitators penetrating peaceful demonstrations to escalate tensions between protesters and police officers.
“If they have to cast a wider net, so be it, cast a wider net. But make sure that you don’t ostracize the people that are really trying to do a peaceful demonstration when casting that net,” said Bains.
A demonstrator was arrested at the event for concealing a 3-foot-long machete inside a poster which stated “F— the Police.” The crowd responded with mixed messages for calls of peace and claims of outnumbering the police which had a small presence compared to the size of the crowd.
A demonstration will be held 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, in San Mateo. A march will take place starting at City Hall on 20th Avenue and ending at 200 Franklin Parkway where the local police station sits.
