BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — University of California, Berkeley police say they are looking for a person trying to hurt specific people on campus and have ordered a campus-wide lockdown.
Police say there is not an active shooter on campus but they are asking people to go indoors and stay away from doors and windows.
The university's police department tweeted earlier Thursday that "an emergency" had occurred and that there was police activity at the school.
Dan Mogulof, a spokesperson for UC Berkeley, said those not on campus are being urged to stay away. He said he had no other information.
UC Berkeley, which is across the bay from San Francisco, has more than 60,000 students, staff and faculty.
In-person classes were canceled and libraries, cafeterias, parking garages, and all other campus facilities were closed until further notice, the university said in a statement.
Some neighboring schools also closed their gates.
Berkeley Unified School District said it had placed six schools on a "soft lockdown" out of an abundance of caution, because of their proximity to the college campus. A soft lockdown means that all gates and doors to a school are locked but students can move around freely inside school buildings, said Trish McDermott, spokeswoman for Berkeley Unified.
A class of second graders on a field trip to the university campus when the lockdown was issued were sheltering in place, McDermott said.
"They are safe and fine and we've reached out to parents and caregivers," she said.
