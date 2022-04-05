Wednesday will be slightly warmer than the day before but highs could rise 20 degrees by Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
As strong, high pressure builds over the region, highs are expected to be 15 to 25 degrees above normal, with coastal areas reaching the 80s and inland areas topping 90 degrees Thursday.
Daytime temperatures Wednesday will rise by 5-10 degrees above normal at the coast and by 10-20 degrees above normal throughout interior locations. By Thursday, the peak of the heat event, temperatures are likely to warm into the upper 70s to mid 80s near the coast with widespread 80s to lower 90s across the interior (15-25 degrees above normal).
Forecasters remind people to remain hydrated, never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles and to check on others who are most vulnerable.
Early next week, cooler than normal temperatures may bring a possible return of some rain.
