In an effort to conserve water amid statewide drought conditions, the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission said Thursday that it is expanding a leak alert program, which notifies customers of nonstop water use.
The program will now notify both commercial and industrial buildings, as well as multifamily buildings when they have three days of nonstop water use, which could signify a leak.
The program will also continue to serve single and small multifamily properties, as it previously did, SFPUC officials said.
“I applaud SFPUC for this proactive move to expand the city’s Leak Alert program during such a critical time,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement. “As we face historic drought, we need to do everything we can to fix leaks, protect our water supply and reduce costs for our residents and local businesses.”
“As long at this drought continues, we need to save water however we can, and oftentimes that means simply fixing leaking pipes, faucets and toilets,” SFPUC Acting General Manager Michael Carlin said.
In addition to the expansion, for industrial and multi-family properties with more than three units, the SFPUC will also screen for increases in water use of 50% and over within the last 90 days and spikes in nightly use.
SFPUC officials estimate the Leak Alert program during the last fiscal year saved $47 million gallons of water.
As drought conditions throughout the state continue to intensify, Gov. Gavin Newsom last month called for all Californians to voluntarily reduce water use by 15%.
