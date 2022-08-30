Another heat wave is heading to the Bay Area this weekend and the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for most of the region.
While conditions could change in the coming days, a "robust warming trend" is expected to start Thursday and will likely last through the Labor Day Weekend, according to the Weather Service.
The worst of the heat is expected in the East Bay, North Bay, the southern Salinas Valley and San Benito County, where temperatures are forecast to peak in the 90s and 100s with little relief during the overnight hours.
Coastal areas and the San Francisco Peninsula are expected to benefit from the marine layer and should only top out in the 70s and 80s, according to the weather service.
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District forecasts "moderate" air quality through Saturday.
