A 3.0 magnitude quake struck in the hills along the eastern border of Alameda County at 5:09 p.m. Saturday, according to the U.S. Geologic Survey.
The quake was centered about 3.7 miles northwest of Dublin, just west of Dublin Hills Regional Park and the border with Contra Costa County.
People reported feeling the earthquake as far away as San Francisco, Walnut Creek and San Jose, according to the U.S. Geologic Survey Felt Report for the incident. There were no reports of injuries.
