If Salma were to join the pop music band The Spice Girls, her stage name would be Spicy Spice. This 1-year-old spayed female Brown Tabby with medium long hair is a bit on the spicy side. Salma arrived at our shelter after living a life on the streets where she was also raising her kittens. All her babies have since been adopted and she’s been spayed, so now it’s Salma’s turn to find a loving home. Salma is still learning to trust humans, hence her sassy and spicy side. She’s come a long way at our shelter, so we would downgrade her spiciness level from habanero to more of a jalapeno now. Salma is an expert stalker of cat toys, and when she sees a feather wand toy her play level goes from zero to 60 in a nanosecond. Due to Salma’s sassy nature, she would do best in a home with cat-savvy people who are willing to be patient with her, and a home without younger children. Salma will also need to be an indoor only cat. Are you ready to add some extra spice to your life? Ask for Salma aka Spicy Spice ID# A893651. Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. Please call (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Salma. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.

