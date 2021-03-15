Ding and Ponien Chen, of Fremont, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Feb. 4, 2021.
Alali Dagogo-Jack and Thomas Lieber, of San Jose, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Feb. 8, 2021.
Hamideh Khajehnouri and Babak Rezvani, of San Carlos, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Feb. 9, 2021.
Monika Majdanska and Raj Kanuri, of San Carlos, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Feb. 17, 2021.
Beatrice and Gary Chan, of Emerald Hills, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Feb. 18, 2021.
Kimberly Chang and James Smith, of San Francisco, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Feb. 18, 2021.
Ying Li and Rajat Suri, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Feb. 19, 2021.
Fefe Wu and Ho Sai Simon Ip, of San Mateo, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Feb. 22, 2021.
Heather and Christopher Lemos, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Feb. 23, 2021.
Michelle and Kyle Lewis, of Campbell, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Feb. 27, 2021.
Mandi and Brian Lewis, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Feb. 27, 2021.
Danielle and Jeffery Pennewell, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Feb. 28, 2021.
Grace Kang Masuda and David Masuda, of Foster City, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Feb. 28, 2021.
Jessica Pulido and Miguel Niebla Ontiveros, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City March 1, 2021.
Bianca and Robert Randall, of San Mateo, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City March 2, 2021.
Lumin Ma and Yiran Li, of Pleasanton, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City March 2, 2021.
Callais and Kyle McNealy, of Menlo Park, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City March 3, 2021
