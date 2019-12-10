5th Quarter Pizza
Hassan Jabbari, who has owned 5th Quarter Pizza with his brother JJ for more than 30 years, standing behind the counter of 5th Quarter Pizza in Redwood City. The pizza joint and sports bar is being forced to close by the end of January and will likely be demolished to make way for a new development.
After nearly 40 years in business, 5th Quarter Pizza and sports bar in Redwood City, a popular destination for families, sports fans and even football legends in the 1980s, will close by the end of January.
Located at 976 Woodside Road, the neighborhood mainstay opened in the early 1980s and was taken over by its current owners, brothers Hassan and JJ Jabbari, in 1986.
The restaurant and bar is closing because the property owners have redevelopment plans for the site, which includes adjacent Bravo Taqueria, and also because 5th Quarter Pizza was recently hit with an ADA lawsuit, Hassan Jabbari said.
“Everybody is sad we’re closing and some people said ‘oh my god — I was raised in that place,’” he said. “I’m grateful that we made a lot of friends along the way and anyone we worked with always came back. They were like family.”
Jabbari said he found out about two weeks ago that both restaurants must close by Jan. 31 and will then be demolished. He does not know what will be built in their place.
The short notice is making the transition difficult and the high price of rent in the area has almost entirely eliminated the possibility of relocating nearby, Jabbari said.
“It would’ve been nice to be told awhile ago,” he said. “We put more than half of our life into this business and we’re walking out with nothing. We cannot sell our business or anything. I don’t know what we’ll do. We’ll have to look for a job, which at this age is hard.”
The space is a popular gathering spot for sporting events, with plenty of TVs and images of Bay Area sports stars lining the walls. Being located just minutes from Red Morton Park, where the 49ers practiced throughout much of the 1980s and before, 5th Quarter Pizza in that decade was frequented by legends including Joe Montana, Jerry Rice and Dwight Clark, Jabbari said.
The Jabbaris have also sponsored numerous local youth sports organizations over the years, and the restaurant was often used by teams for awards ceremonies and to analyze camcorder footage of games.
The spot has middle-aged customers who’ve been regulars since they were kids. Jabbari mentioned one customer who was first brought into the place with her parents as an infant, grew up playing the arcade games there and later in life worked as one of the bartenders.
“People say we’re part of the community and have always been there for the community,” Jabbari said.
But that will have to change in January.
