Surf equity

The Hawaii State House of Representatives unanimously approved a resolution in honor of women surfing advocates and women world champions. The Committee for Equity in Women’s Surfing supports future state of Hawaii legislation requiring all sports competitions that award prize compensation, and are held solely on land, property, roadways or facilities owned by the state, to include gendered categories with identical prize compensation at each participant level. From left to right, Carol Philips, ‘Banzai’ Betty Depolito, Sabrina Brennan, Rep. Lauren Cheape Matsumoto, Keala Kennelly, Honolua Blomfield, Carol Moore (Carissa Moore’s mother).
