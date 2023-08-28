The San Francisco Giants will provide support to San Quentin’s prison baseball team, which will be renamed the San Quentin Giants.
The prison team has operated for 70 years and serves as a form of rehabilitation, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Thursday in a press release.
The Giants will provide uniforms and equipment as well as support with mental health and physical performance to the San Quentin team.
The two teams have worked together in the past, but the Giants are now pledging to provide more resources than before.
“Support from the San Francisco Giants will help raise awareness for valuable restorative programming that makes communities safer and have a remarkable impact on those incarcerated at San Quentin Rehabilitation Center,” said Branden Terrell, an advisor at the Pollen Initiative, an organization that facilitates rehabilitation programs in U.S. prisons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.