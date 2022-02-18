The North Central Neighborhood Association 2022 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. art contest took place in January, with the theme of “Keeper of the Dream.” In it, elementary students from San Mateo and Foster City, students in the San Mateo Union High School District, members of the NAACP San Mateo branch or churches could prepare a work of art with the theme “Keeper of the Dream.” Because of COVID, only art was accepted this year. The winners are following.
First grade: First place, Myles Iwamoto; Second place, Emmy Rancatore. Second grade (two sets of winners): First place, Caroline Atkinson; Second place, Greyson Iwamoto; Third place, Arnav Agrawal; First place, Rex Santiago; Second place, Niralya Jayaprabhakar; Third place, Jake Buenavista. Third grade (three sets of winners): First place, Emma Condunji; Second place, Maho Horoguchi; Third place, Muktha Thinunagari; First place, Dulce Lopez; Second place, Joanna Zhao; Third place, Ava Wallace; First place, Zaha Qamar; Second place, Ada Leykin; Third place, Yoann Bruchez. Fourth grade (two sets of winners): First place, Yesbervil Perez; Second place, Emma Wong; Third place, Anya Nakazawa; First place, Samantha Martinez; Second place, Joseph Diamond; Third place, Vivianne Mayor. Fifth grade (three sets of winners): First place, Brandon Miculax Ixcoy; Second place, Iniya Arivazhagan; Third place, Isaias Nolasco Cax; First place, Precious Pagdilao; Second place, Angel Miranda; Third place, Rosalie Molina; First place, Naomi Fuata; Prince Lenaro Tica; Third place, Valerie Reyes Hernandez. Sixth grade: First place, Audrey Unga; Second place, Caroline Leong. Seventh grade: First place, Emme Young; Second place, Ian Wang; Third place, Kirthana Warrier. Eighth grade: First place, Vanessa Veira; Second place, Eva Ludwig; Third place, Freeman Lane. Ninth grade: First place, Andrea Arciga Mendoza; Second place, Namine Roman; Third place, Katherine Simmons. Tenth grade: First place, Thomas Poultney; Second place, Mariana Lopez Ovalle; Third place, Margarita Gonzalez Villa. Eleventh grade (two sets of winners): First place, Kari Lee; Third place, Justin Barros; Third place, Emma Molina; First place, Sophie Leung; Second place Jaydin Jongesan; Third place, Julia Hetts. Twelfth grade: First place, Omari McDowell; Second place, Ashley Robles; Third place, Richard Rabara.
