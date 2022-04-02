Come this June, the San Mateo County Office of Education will be welcoming veteran education administrator Kristen Shouse to its office as associate superintendent of the Educational Services Division.
Shouse holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in education from National University. After serving as the program director of the Saddleback Valley YMCA and a deputy probation counselor in the Orange County Probation Department, she became a teacher and administrator in the Gilroy Unified School District. She went on to serve as the director of Curriculum and Instruction at San Benito County office of Education and as the director of Student Services at the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District before holding her current position as assistant superintendent of Secondary Schools in the Pajaro Valley Unified School District.
Shouse will be filling the vacancy being left by Marco Chávez who will become deputy superintendent of Education Servicer on April 16, as Jeneé Littrell, who currently fills the role, relocates closer to family in San Diego.
***
Yash Narayan, a senior at San Mateo’s The Nueva School, is one of four students in the nation to win the Cutler-Bell Price in High School Computing and a $10,000 grant through the Association for Computing Machinery and the Computer Science Teachers Association.
Narayan was selected for his project, DeepWaste, which uses artificial intelligence to categorize waste as recyclable, compostable or trash by pointing a phone camera at the time, according to a press release. The project aims to reduce the amount of recyclable or compostable materials placed in landfills, ultimately reducing the amount of greenhouse gasses that could be emitted from the items.
In addition to the $10,000 prize, Narayan will also be recognized at the CST’s annual convention being held from July 14 to 18 in Chicago, Illinois.
***
A group of students from Skyline Middle College in San Bruno, Camille Catolos, Isabella Estevez and Allison Galon, received an honorable mention in C-SPAN’s video documentary competition for their project focused on the impact of federal COVID-19 financial assistance.
About 150 groups, or 300 students, across the county were selected as winners, splitting a total of $100,000. The San Bruno group is one of 97 groups who will receive a $250 prize for their project titled “Should We Care About the CARES Act?” The project dove into the way the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act assisted some college students and student loan borrowers during the pandemic but while leaving others without support and without offering long-term aid.
***
Lawrence Viola of Burlingame was named to the Winter semester Honors List at Pomfret School, a college prep boarding school in Pomfret, Connecticut.
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at (650) 344-5200, ext. 106 or at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
