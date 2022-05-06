“LET’S GET REAL”: PAINTER PAUL GIBSON CELEBRATES COMMON GOODS. Continuing a tradition of celebrating Bay Area artists with an edge, The Studio Shop Gallery, at 244 Primrose Road in Burlingame, presents “Let’s Get Real,” a show of acrylics by realist painter Paul Gibson. Gibson, whose paintings appreciate the everyday objects that surround us, has produced sculpture, drawings and paintings out of his San Francisco studio for 30 years. A cocktail reception with the artist is scheduled 4-7 p.m. May 14. Founded in 1915, The Studio Shop Gallery is the oldest art gallery in California exhibiting art by international artists and Northern California emerging and established painters and sculptors. “Let’s Get Real” runs from May 12 through May 31. For more information, visit www.studioshopgallery.com or call 344-1378.
***
ALICE CEKLEOV’S “WOMEN” AT THE PORTOLA ART GALLERY IN MENLO PARK. The Portola Art Gallery presents “Women” — a collection of paintings by Alice Cekloev. Cekloev said, “Whether as archetypes or as who they are, portraying women has always been my passion. I enjoy depicting not only their outer appearance, but also telegraphing their inner worlds, personalities, and agency. Often my models stare back at the viewer, breaking the fourth wall, observing the viewer while the viewer observes them.” A reception for the artist will be held on 2-4 p.m. May 6. Located at the Allied Arts Guild, 75 Arbor Road, Menlo Park, Portola Art Gallery exhibits high quality, representational art by Bay Area artists. “Women” runs through May 31. For more information visit http://www.portolaartgallery.com or www.ACekleov.com.
***
TERRY SANDS’ “RANDOM ACTS OF WHIMSY” AT THE REDWOOD CITY LIBRARY THROUGH JUNE 1. Terry Sand, artist, comedian and SF’s First Miss Haight Ashbury (1982), exhibits her new works entitled “Random Acts of Whimsy” until June 1 at the Redwood City Library, 1044 Middlefield Road in Redwood City. Sands is a member of Art Bias, a thriving artist community in San Carlos. Her studio at Art Bias is her playground to paint, draw, build and manifest imaginative and somewhat wacky creations. “Random Acts of Whimsy” displays eight pen and ink drawings. At the center of the installation hangs a 3.5’x2.5’ canvas, painted in acrylics with a smidgen of decoupage entitled “Two Cat Concerto.” This piece comingles with the pen and inks and features two violinists, two cats and plenty of visual symphonic whimsy.
