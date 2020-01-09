LIGHT ACROSS THE LANDSCAPE: PHOTOGRAPHER DAVID CRAVEN AT THE CALDWELL GALLERY IN REDWOOD CITY. David Craven’s primary motivation is creativity and photography has been his outlet for the past 10 years. Craven, who is associated with the Dick Dischler Workshop in Palo Alto, earned honors as Exhibitor of the Year in Photography at the 2019 San Mateo County Fair for winning the most awards in the photography division. Craven’s works are on view through Feb. 27 at The Caldwell Gallery, located within the Hall of Justice, 400 County Center in Redwood City.
***
GOOD THINGS COME IN LITTLE PACKAGES: THE PORTOLA ART GALLERY PRESENTS “THE SQUARE SHOW.” The artists of the Portola Art Gallery showcase 6”x6” paintings and fine art photographs that make owning an original piece of art easier for the first-time buyer. Portola Art Gallery is located at Allied Arts Guild, 75 Arbor Road in Menlo Park. The Square Show runs through Feb. 28. A public reception for the artists is scheduled for Jan. 25 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call 321-0220 or visit www.portolaartgallery.com.
***
GUY MAGALLANES PRESENTS WATERCOLOR DEMONSTRATION AT THE SOCIETY OF WESTERN ARTISTS ON JAN. 18. The Society of Western Artists hosts a watercolor demonstration by artist Guy Magallanes on Jan. 18 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the SWA Fine Art Center, 650 San Mateo Ave. in San Bruno. SWA demonstration meetings are free and open to the public. For more information contact Judith Puccini at 737-6084 or visit www.societyofwesternartists.com.
***
PENINSULA WOMEN’S CAUCUS FOR ART HOSTS “BLUE” AT TWIN PINES CENTER IN BELMONT THROUGH JAN. 30. What does “Blue” mean to you? How can we depict a feeling or mood of blue? In the group exhibit “Blue,” curated by Marilynn Host, 21 women artists of the Peninsula Women’s Caucus for Art express variations on “Blue.” Participating artists are Diana Brady, Lorraine Capparell, Christine Cianci, Krytzia Dabdoub, Lisa Evans, Carol Golemme, Sherri Hanna, Xuan Ho, Marilynn Host, Anna Kim, Rebecca Lambing, Sylvia Lichtenger, Tanya Lin, Martine Mahoudeau, Yvonne Newhouse, Francine Survilo, Rachel Tirosh, Nany Torossian, Greta Waterman, Donna Wocher and Marian Yap. “Blue” is on view Wednesday to Friday from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. through Jan. 30 at Twin Pines Art Center 10 Twin Pines Lane in Belmont. Women’s Caucus for Art is a national organization committed to recognizing the contribution of women in the arts, providing women with leadership opportunities and professional development, expanding networking and exhibition opportunities for women, supporting local, national and global art activism, and advocating for equity in the arts for all. The Peninsula Chapter of WCA concentrates on providing exhibition opportunities for women artists, sharing resources and educational networking.
***
CONTRA-NATURA: WORKS BY KRYTZIA DABDOUB AT COASTAL ARTS LEAGUE GALLERY IN HALF MOON BAY. Born in Mexico City, Krytzia Dabdoub is a global artist with long sojourns in France, Spain, the Netherlands, Venezuela and the U.S. Working from a studio at the Peninsula Museum of Art in San Mateo, as well as outdoors, Dabdoub derives energy from mountains, water, trees and sky. From Jan. 13 through Feb. 9, Dabdoub presents an exhibition of paintings, media and installations at the Coastal Arts League Gallery, 300 Main St. in Half Moon Bay. A reception is scheduled for Jan. 19 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Since 1979, the Coastal Arts League has been providing a place for artists to meet and show their work. The League Gallery is open from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday. For more information visit www.coastside-artists.com.
Susan Cohn can be reached at susan@smdailyjournal.com or www.twitter.com/susancityscene.
