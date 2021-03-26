Sunday brings us a very special full moon. It’s the first full moon after the spring equinox. This is a special moon because this is the moon that determines Easter. The first Sunday after the first full moon following the spring equinox is how Easter is determined. Since this moon determines Easter, it’s called the Paschal Moon, according to Almanac.com. That is why Easter is called a “moveable feast” and why it doesn’t occur on the same date every year. However it is always held on a Sunday between March 22 and April 25. Still many Eastern Orthodox churches follow the Julian calendar rather than the Gregorian, which makes their observance of Easter between April 4 and May 8.
The full moon names used on Almanac.com mainly come from Native Americans or indigenous people of Canada. Traditionally, each full moon name was applied to the entire month, not just the full moon. Usually March’s full moon is called the Worm Moon, which was originally thought to refer to when earthworms start poking out of the ground because it’s thawed and warming. This invites robins and other birds to feed — a true sign of spring!
There are many other different names for the full moon in March. For Christians, it can also be called the Lenten moon. Lent is a 40-day period that ends with Easter. Other names for March’s full moon describe the transition from winter to spring such as animals reappearing. For example, the Algonquin, Indigenous people of Eastern Canada, called it the Eagle Moon, while the Cree Indians called it the Goose Moon and the Ojibwe, of the Anishinaabe people, called it the Crow Comes Back Moon.
March’s full moon also describe spring activities. Some of the Ojibwe also called it the Sugar Moon because it’s the time to start tapping maple trees for their sweet sap. The Pueblo Indians called it the Wind Strong Moon since they experienced strong windy days at that time. Lastly the Dakota, Lakota, Assiniboine Indians called it the Sore Eyes Moon due to blinding rays of sunlight that reflect off the melting snow of late winter.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
