GIVING THE DEVIL HIS DUE: HADESTOWN STAR KEVYN MORROW PLAYS A COMPLEX KING OF THE UNDERWORLD IN A SHOW ABOUT HOPE.
DJ: In Hadestown, you are Hades, the King of the Underworld. How did you prepare to play him?
KM: He is usually given a bad rep and bad rap. Tricking people. I think of him as a businessman with a contract. If you don’t read the small print, that’s not his fault … he’s a businessman.
DJ: Hadestown won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score, as well as the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. What would you tell someone who is not familiar with Hadestown?
KM: This is not your typical musical. It’s not Oklahoma. The music is very contemporary and eclectic. It’s a modern take on an old story. Very little spoken dialogue, most of the dialogue is sung. You leave the show caring about what happens to everyone on stage, not just the main characters. The show is about hope.
DJ: When did you realize that you wanted to be an actor?
KM: I was in third grade seeing a junior theater production of Aladdin and His Wonderful Lamp. It was the first live performance I ever saw.
DJ: Have you learned more about your craft from formal classes or work experience?
KM: Formal classes were incredible. They gave me the tools, history and technique I would need and use. Work experience has been incredibly valuable. Learning from others as well as from my mistakes and successes.
DJ: What is your home base?
KM: New York is my base. Touring is a great deal of traveling, of course. When based in NYC, I generally travel perhaps three times a year for work. Otherwise, I’m working in NYC.
DJ: What will you do with your time off in San Francisco?
KM: Having played S.F. before, I will most likely hit some of the sights I’ve never been to before plus some old favorites.
DJ: Do cast members socialize off stage?
KM: Yes, the cast hangs out together. Partly because of the COVID bubble we must live in for health safety to keep the show running. But we do like each other, too.
DJ: Would you share a story about a memorable audition?
KM: Many years ago, I had the opportunity to audition for Bob Fosse in person. He was incredibly nice and slightly intense. Cigarette hanging from his lips while circling me as I did my audition scene with his assistant. Stopping to look over her shoulder staring at me. He also asked what I was gonna sing and decided it was too sad. He asked me to sing “You Are the Sunshine of My Life” and fed me the words as I sang.
HADESTOWN PARTICULARS. Hadestown may be seen at the Orpheum Theatre, 1192 Market St., San Francisco through July 3. Running time of two hours and 30 minutes. Recommended for ages 8 and up. No children under 5 allowed. For ticket information visit https://www.broadwaysf.com/
TAKE A LOOK: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VL2Xia4Bbzo
Susan Cohn is a member of the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle and the American Theatre Critics Association. She may be reached at susan@smdailyjournal.com.
