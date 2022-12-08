Before the Courts generic logo

SAN MATEO COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT AWARDED GRANT FOR DUI PROGRAM. The San Mateo County Superior Court is the recipient of a $450,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS). This marks the sixth consecutive OTS grant award in support of the Superior Court’s Multiple Driving Under the Influence (MDUI) Program. The grant program will run through September 2023. The MDUI Court began in September 2017 and has served over 700 offenders since that time. The program boasts an 87 percent graduation rate. “Our MDUI program has demonstrably reduced driving under the influence recidivism, making Bay Area roadways safer for everyone, while improving the lives of program participants who suffer from alcohol use disorder,” said Superior Court Judge Donald Ayoob, who presides over the program. The goal of the MDUI grant funding is to support the administration and operation of court programs proven to reduce recidivism and improve public safety. The program’s objective is to improve traffic safety by providing intensive supervision of DUI offenders while connecting them with the recovery resources they need to address their alcohol use. In addition to requiring participants to serve a jail sentence, the MDUI program includes the following: dedicated probation officers to supervise repeat offenders; ignition interlock device installed in vehicle, which prevents an intoxicated individual from starting the car; periodic alcohol testing or continuous alcohol monitoring; referrals to community based organizations for alcohol treatment; and frequent hearings before a judge who reviews their progress or lack thereof and adjusts the program elements to ensure a successful outcome. This program was made possible by collaboration between the San Mateo Superior Court and San Mateo County partner agencies such as the District Attorney’s Office, Probation Department, and Department of Behavioral Health and Recovery Services. Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

