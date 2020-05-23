Editor,
Matt Grocott’s column (“Let us not forget” in the May 18 edition of the Daily Journal) is a heartfelt piece of journalism. After reading the column during breakfast, I found myself thinking about it for most of the day. What started out as personal memoir turned into a brief biography about Ernie Pyle; the column ended with a touching reminder about why we celebrate Memorial Day. I doubt that there will be many public tributes this Memorial Day because of the virus situation, but as a Vietnam veteran and a proud citizen, I salute all those who have served and died in the service of our country. Let’s all pause to remember those who never came home.
John Dillis
South San Francisco
