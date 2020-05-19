If one were to peruse the collection of books I have, they would find quite a few on World War II. To me, a good book is like good a friend: Once you get to know them, you like to keep them around. Therefore, almost every good book I’ve read, I have on a book shelf in the living room. Since most are on past presidents or American history, they’re all kept in order according to the time period from which their material derives.
Other than being deeply interested in the history of the United States, one reason I find myself drawn to the stories of World War II is because they record events of my dad’s generation. In an odd sort of way, they help me to fill in the blanks about my father that I never learned from him. Like most veterans of World War II, he did not speak about the war very much and, in fact, he was not verbose about much of anything, particularly not to me, the youngest of his five children. Regardless, I had great admiration for my dad and the more I learn about him and his generation, the more my admiration grows.
One such book that I am currently reading that will soon join the others was bought at an estate sale. Some time between Thanksgiving and Christmas of last year, my wife and I ventured over to Orinda and that is where I found her. She was wedged between a number of other books and could have easily been overlooked. Her plain, simple cover of tan weave did not shout out like the others, many of which had fancy jackets of bright lettering and coloring. By comparison, her outside edge simply stated in red lettering: “ERNIE PYLE *** BRAVE MEN *** GROSSET & DUNLAP.” Fortunately for me, no one had noticed her the previous two days of the sale but I, knowing who Ernie Pyle was, knew her value immediately and snatched her up!
Ernie Pyle, if you do not know, was a human interest reporter who wrote for the Scripps Howard newspaper syndicate between 1935 and 1941. In 1942, after the war had started, Pyle was shipped overseas to be embedded with various campaigns of the U.S. Military. Using his same folksy style with which he had written his columns back home, Pyle chronicled the exploits of the American soldier, the Navy man and the pilot.
The volume I am currently reading is based upon the columns he wrote and sent back to the United States, beginning with his attachment to the U.S. Navy in Algiers, where preparations were being made for the invasion of Sicily in July of ’43. The book ends in late August of ’44 with Pyle sitting underneath an apple tree in a green orchard, somewhere in the interior of France. It was not his last assignment, however. He was to travel to the Pacific theater where, tragically, he died in action on April 18, 1945, during the Battle of Okinawa. From the date of his death, the war would last only another 4 1/2 months.
The title “Brave Men” comes from what is written in another book authored by Pyle, “Here is Your War.” In that volume, Pyle wrote these words: “I heard of a high British officer who went over the battlefield just after the action was over. American boys were still lying dead in their foxholes, their rifles still grasped in firing position in their dead hands. And the veteran English soldier remarked time and again, in a sort of hushed eulogy spoken only to himself, ‘Brave men. Brave men.’”
Finally, on the inside cover of “Brave Men,” Pyle makes this dedication: “In solemn salute to those thousands of our comrades — great, brave men that they were — for whom there will be no homecoming, ever.”
A little less than a week from today, Americans will celebrate Memorial Day. It is a day we set aside to remember and honor men like Ernie Pyle, who, while he did not carry a rifle into battle, was in the midst of the battle all the same. It is important that we do so, that we stop and remember those who sacrificed their lives so that we might live ours in freedom. This year, given the circumstances, things may be a little different. Maybe there will not be the parades or the ceremonies held at the grave sites. Maybe there will not be the large gatherings of friends and family in the backyard for a barbecue. All the same, let us not forget those “for whom there will be no homecoming, ever.”
A former member of the San Carlos City Council and mayor, Matt Grocott has been involved in political policy on the Peninsula for 17 years. He can be reached by email at mattgrocott@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.