This year figures to mark a changing of the guard in the Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division softball race.
The Aragon Dons have won back-to-back Bay Division championships, but are rebuilding their program after graduating two of the best players in county history, leaving the door open for Sequoia, Hillsdale and Capuchino to rise to the top of the standings.
“Sequoia is going to be the top team, I suspect,” Aragon head coach Liz Roscoe said.
Sequoia returns the Bay Division Pitcher of the Year in Ainsley Waddell, a two-way standout who is the PAL’s answer to Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani. Waddell is off to a dominant start, posting a 4-0 record with a 0.76 ERA while striking out 55 through 27 innings. She also leads the Ravens in two triple-crown categories with a .615 batting average and seven RBIs.
Capuchino’s returning All-Bay Division standout Nohemi Livingston is right there with Waddell in terms of two-way prowess, and Hillsdale sophomore Lexi Kuka has been dealing through seven appearances this year, posting a 6-0 record with a 0.27 ERA.
Aragon — after graduating the heart of its batting order in Megan Grant and Liv DiNardo — expected to counter with a one-two punch of returning pitchers Rae D’Amato and Brooke Tran, who split time in the circle last season for a Dons team that finished as runners-up in the Central Coast Section Open Division playoffs. That plan was derailed, however, when D’Amato broke her non-pitching hand playing varsity basketball for Aragon in the winter.
“We’re not really sure she’ll be back this season,” Roscoe said. “We’re hoping.”
With Aragon off to a 2-5 start in non-league play, Tran has shouldered most of the innings. The senior has been effective, tabbing a 1.89 ERA while totaling 48 strikeouts through 35 innings.
Tran had pitched every inning until Monday, when Aragon turned to junior Janelle Jee to start. Jee worked 3 1/3 innings before Tran entered in relief to earn the win, firing 3 2/3 no-hit inning while striking out eight in a 3-1 comeback win over Design Tech.
Tran’s most valiant outing came last Thursday in a rematch of last year’s CCS championship game against St. Francis. The Dons fell 2-1, but Tran persevered through a fourth-inning hiccup to finish with a complete-game loss, allowing two runs on five hits through six innings while striking out nine. St. Francis countered with junior Kate Munnerlyn, who whirled a no-hitter while allowing one unearned run and striking out 11.
“St. Francis, defensively, is as good as they were last year,” Roscoe said. “They were making all the plays. So, they are good.”
Aragon second baseman Savannah Murray played some clutch defense in the game as well. The sophomore was making her first varsity start at the keystone sack, filling in for senior Brooklyn Blake, who is out of action with a back injury. Murray impressed by chasing down two popups, including covering a lot of ground on one in foul territory.
“This is her first year playing varsity,” Roscoe said. “I had her playing outfield and I was trying other people at second, and nobody was working. It actually was her first day at second base for me.”
The inexperience is a common theme for the Dons, who are built around the experience of Tran, Gee and junior catcher Caroline Harger.
“Those three players, I don’t know what I’d do without them,” Roscoe said.
Aragon was scheduled to open PAL Bay Division play Tuesday, but the game with Burlingame was rained out. The game is set to be played Monday, April 10. The Dons will now be thrown right into the fire, opening Bay play Thursday at home against unbeaten Sequoia.
“I think that this year, Aragon’s team is very inexperienced,” Roscoe said. “I probably have five really good players on this team right now. … We’re developing freshmen. And on the good side of it, I think this year’s team is a better team. They’re helping each other better. I’m not saying it’s a better team. As far as teamwork goes, the older girls are helping the younger girls get better, and being patient with them. That is a good sign.”
