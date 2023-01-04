San Mateo County Community College basketball teams finally get into Coast North Conference play Wednesday evening -- after two months of pre-league competition.
A local rivalry doubleheader kicks things off, with Skyline College visiting College of San Mateo on Wednesday evening.
The 5 p.m. women’s game has host CSM pitting a Coast best 12 non-league wins (12-5 overall) against Skyline (6-6). San Mateo is ranked No. 13 in the latest Northern California coaches poll. The Lady Bulldogs fashioned an impressive 9-game winning streak. The only other Coast North team to finish non-league play better than .500 is City College of San Francisco (12-4).
Wednesday’s 7 p.m. nightcap has the San Mateo men (10-4) facing Skyline (7-7). CSM is coming off a 105-88 Coast crossover win over Monterey Peninsula. San Mateo started the season winning all seven of its November games and was ranked as high as No. 6 in the state.
Skyline dropped its last two contests, just prior to the New Year, 73-61 to Butte, and 53-46, to West Valley. That evened the Trojans’ record at .500.
The Cañada College (5-9) men also open play Wednesday evening -- at Ohlone (11-3) in Fremont at 7 p.m. Cañada finished 2022 with a 69-65 crossover win over De Anza. The first league home game for the Colts will be on Friday at 5 p.m. against Las Positas (10-4)
Also on Friday, CSM hosts Ohlone at 7 p.m and Skyline plays at Foothill at 6 p.m.
The lone weekend women’s contest has San Mateo entertaining Ohlone on Saturday at 1 p.m.
