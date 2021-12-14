Sequoia graduate N’Jai LeBlanc joined an exclusive club Saturday night with Menlo College.
A senior with the Menlo College men’s basketball team, LeBlanc sunk a 3-pointer to push his career scoring total past the 1,000-point mark. The 6-foot point guard becomes just the 10th player in Oaks history to surpass the plateau.
Not that there was any fanfare surrounding the accomplishment in real time. When you’re Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry chasing the NBA’s all-time 3-point record, everyone is on board to count down your accomplishment. LeBlanc plays at the NAIA level, however, where keeping statistics isn’t always an exact science.
“I didn’t have any clue until after the game,” LeBlanc said. “And we ended up losing the game. So, when my coach texted me, I didn’t even want to hear about it.”
LeBlanc has been mostly satisfied with Menlo’s performance this season, and with good reason. The Oaks are off to a 9-3 start, including an eight-game winning streak to start the year.
The Oaks did not field a team in 2020-2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the only team in the Golden State Athletic Conference to opt out of the season. So, while Menlo College enjoyed qualifying for the NAIA playoffs for the first time in program history during LeBlanc’s just year in 2019-20, this year’s success isn’t exactly a matter of picking up where the team left off.
And while the Oaks qualified for the postseason two years ago, they never got to play in it. Two days prior to the scheduled playoff opener, the world shut down due to COVID, and the NAIA postseason, of course, was canceled.
“It was a tough locker room that day, but you’ve just got to roll with the punches,” LeBlanc said.
The Oaks have a new head coach in Brendan Rooney, who is installing a more defensive intensive strategy.
Another key difference is the addition of 6-6 forward Ziggy Lauese, another Sequoia graduate, who transferred to Menlo College from Cal Poly last year.
What hasn’t changed, though, is LeBlanc’s knack for strong finishes. Always a good second-half player at Sequoia, the senior scored 22 points in Saturday’s historic performance. Of those points, 20 came in the second half.
“It kind of goes like that every game,” LeBlanc said. “We like to slow the game down and get it into the post and then … for me, I can see a lot more open lanes in the second half.”
LeBlanc currently leads Menlo College in scoring with 14.3 points per game, which ranks 11th in the GSAC. And, yes, he did ultimately express happiness at reaching the career 1,000-point mark.
“I care, of course,” LeBlanc said. “It was cool. But I’m not doing it for that. I just want to win.”
