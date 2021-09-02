The Crystal Springs Cross Country Course is back in action — for now.
While usage of the course located on Hallmark Drive in Belmont is still being negotiated with neighborhood homeowners, the course — that has been used for high school events since 1971 — will host its first high school meet of the season Friday with the Serra Jamboree.
A select number of schools will participate in the meet with a cap at 200 people. Overall usage of the course throughout the season, and in future seasons, is yet to be determined. Serra, St. Ignatius, Mercy-Burlingame, Presentation and Westmoor are all on the roster for the event.
“Yes, we are having a meet,” Serra track and field coach Jim Marheineke said. “It’s a very small meet as was approved by [San Mateo County Community College District Chancellor Michael Claire].”
The SMCCCD owns the permit to operate the course.
Crystal Springs hosted its first meet of the year last Friday with the Junior College Crystal Springs EarlyBird.
Westmoor’s participation in the meet will mark the debut for a Peninsula Athletic League cross country program this season. Westmoor coach Ron DiMaggio Sr., whose son Ron Jr. is the head coach of Serra cross country, has taken his team to the annual meet for years.
“We’re just excited,” DiMaggio said. “It’s not about what kind of times we run, it’s just about wearing the uniform. … We all just need to have some kind of norm. And I’m pretty excited about it.”
Friday’s meet will feature two races, a 2.95-mile race for the boys, and a 2-mile race for the girls.
Westmoor features two runners of note. On the boys’ side, senior Brendan O’Connell will make the transition to the cross-country course after making a name for himself with the Westmoor track team. O’Connell placed No. 2 in the PAL last season in the hurdles. For the girls, senior Aria Park is the headliner for the Rams.
DiMaggio said he was pleased with the turnout for Westmoor cross country this year, even though it was a lower turnout than usual. After not holding a season in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, approximately 35 athletes enrolled in the Westmoor cross-country program. In an ordinary year, that number sits around 50, DiMaggio said.
“We’re little bit under because, unfortunately, my freshmen and sophomores haven’t been in school for two years,” DiMaggio said.
Westmoor is set to host its annual meet, the Ram Invitational, Saturday, Sept. 25.
Many other PAL teams will open the season Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Lowell Invitational in Golden Gate Park.
As for future usage of Crystal Springs, negotiations are still in progress between the SMCCCD and the neighborhood’s homeowners’ association. A vote to decide the parameters of the agreement, including the number of meets allowed to be held per season, and the number of individuals allowed to attend per event, are expected to be finalized Sept. 9.
