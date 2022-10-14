WEDNESDAY
Boys’ water polo
Hillsdale 8, Aragon 6
The Knights (5-3 PAL Bay, 6-12 overall) complicated the PAL Bay standings with a pivotal win at rival Aragon (5-3 PAL Bay). With the win, Hillsdale moves into a second-place tie with Aragon and Woodside in the Bay Division standings, each one game behind first-place Menlo-Atherton. Lachlan North scored four goals for the Knights, while Ethan Haywood totaled seven steals and goalkeeper Justin McClure netted 13 saves.
Menlo-Atherton 10, Carlmont 7
Aidan Wescott paced the Bears with three goals and three assists and M-A got out of Carlmont with a win (3-4 PAL Bay) to maintain outright control of first place in the PAL Bay Division.
In other action …
Woodside (5-3 PAL Bay, 6-7 overall) rolled to a 16-2 win at Terra Nova (0-8 PAL Bay).
Sequoia (9-0 PAL Ocean) maintained its unbeaten run in PAL Ocean Division play with a 16-10 win over Burlingame (2-4) at Hillsdale.
Girls’ water polo
Burlingame 13, Aragon 3
Gizel Ortiz scored three goals and goalie Kara Black had seven blocks to lead the Panthers (7-1 PAL Bay, 10-3 overall) to victory at Aragon (4-4, 10-7). With the win, Burlingame remains tied for first place in the PAL Bay Division.
Woodside 10, Notre Dame-Belmont 7
The Wildcats (5-3 PAL Bay) dominated the second quarter 5-2 and that was the difference against Notre Dame-Belmont at Serra. Katie Johnson paced the Tigers (0-8) with three goals.
Sequoia 13, Mercy-Burlingame 9
Hannah McDonald tallied seven goals, whiel Kelly Philpott and Summer McGuire had four apiece as the Ravens (6-5 PAL Ocean) got past Mercy-Burlingame (4-7) at Serra.
In other action …
Menlo-Atherton (7-1 PAL Bay, 9-7 overall) maintained its first-place tie in the PAL Bay Division with a 15-4 win at Carlmont (1-7, 2-9).
Girls’ tennis
Carlmont 7, Woodside 0
The Lady Scots (8-2 PAL Bay, 10-3 overall) made quick work of visiting Woodside (4-6 PAL Bay) in a makeup match at Carlmont. No. 1 single Chloe Khachadourian claimed a 6-0, 6-1 win to lead the Scots, who did not drop a set on the day. No. 4 single Mia Farber had the closest match of the afternoon with a 6-1, 6-2 win.
