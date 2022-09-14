TUESDAY
Girls’ tennis
Carlmont 5, Burlingame 2
The Scots topped the Panthers in the Bay Division opener for both squad, a key match in the race for a Central Coast Section berth.
Carlmont won at Nos. 3 and 4 singles, while also sweeping the doubles — all in straight sets.
Girls’ golf
El Camino 192, Sequoia 205
The Colts pulled out the Ocean Division win over the Ravens at Mariners Point in Foster City.
Sequoia was led by Kayla Royer and Gianna Flores, who both shot 38s. Elisa Flores finished with a 40.
Burlingame 217, Half Moon Bay 226
All six Panther players shot rounds in the 40s to win the Ocean Division match at Half Moon Bay Golf Links.
Sophia Ibanez earned low-round honors for Burlingame, finishing with a round of 40. Brooklyn Arcenal shot a 42 and Ellie Dowd had a 44 for the Panthers.
Half Moon Bay was led by Caili Cardinale, Xochitl Godoy and Alexa Godoy, with 44s.
MONDAY
Girls’ golf
Mills 261, Hillsdale 263
The Vikings handed the Knights their first PAL Bay Division loss of the season, beating them by two strokes at Poplar Creek Golf Course in San Mateo.
Hillsdale’s Ashlyn Johnson had the low round of the match four the fourth straight match, shooting a 2-over 38.
Morgan Nguyen led Mills with a 48.
Woodside 188, South City 216
Three Wildcats shot sub-40 rounds to lead Woodside to the Ocean Division win over the Warriors at Mariners Point in Foster City.
Ava Chotai had the low round of the day, firing a 5-over 32. She was followed closely by Katelyn Fung, who finished with a 34. Shay Brandes carded a 38 and Anjali Urlich had a 41.
South City also had three players in the 30s, led by Nida Currier-Herzallah, who finished with a 37. Jollyn Gunardi was a shot back with a 38 and Alyssa Batang had a 39.
