TUESDAY
Boys’ water polo
Hillsdale 8, Menlo-Atherton 5
The Knights picked up arguably the biggest win in program history when they knocked off the Bears in a key PAL Bay Division match.
It is the first time in team history has beaten M-A and more importantly, moves the Knights into a first-place tie with the Bears. Both now sport 6-3 records.
Hillsdale took a 3-1 lead early in the second period, but M-A scored three unanswered to lead 4-3 at halftime.
The Knights out scored M-A 5-2 in the s cons half to notch the win.
Hillsdale was led by Josiah Yeager, who finished with four goals, four steals and an assist. Lachlan North had two goals and two assists while goalie Justin McClure finished with 11 saves.
M-A was led by Dylan Scirpo, who had three goals and five steals. Drew Westcott had four assists and goalie Luka Perazich had 14 stops.
Correction
In Tuesday’s Sports Lounge, it was incorrectly reported the PAL championship was Oct. 18. It is Oct. 25. The Oct. 18 match is to determine the league’s second automatic bid to the Central Coast Section tournament.
MONDAY
Girls’ water polo
Hillsdale 10, Half Moon Bay 9
By beating the Cougars, the Knights gave the PAL Ocean Division title to Terra Nova.
HMB came into the match one game behind Terra Nova with two matches left. The Tigers now have a two-game lead with one to play.
Cadence Puls’ 10 saves helped carry Hillsdale (9-3 PAL Ocean) to the win. The Knights’ offense was led by Amanda Jarrett, who scored five goals.
HMB (10-2) got four goals from Kay Hildebrand.
Mercy-Burlingame 15, Mills 10
Not even eight goals from Morgan Chu could prevent the Vikings from falling to the Crusaders.
Mercy improves to 5-8 in Ocean Division play, while Mills falls to 1-12.
Boys’ water polo
Sequoia 13, San Mateo 9
The Ravens wrapped up the Ocean Division championship with the win over the Bearcats.
Sequoia (10-0) has a two-game lead over Half Moon Bay (10-2) with one match to play.
San Mateo falls to 5-6 in division play.
Half Moon Bay 24, Burlingame 3
The Cougars crushed the Panthers, getting eight goals from Wyatt Brians.
HMB improves to 10-2 in Ocean play, while Burlingame falls to 3-5.
Mills 13, Priory 4
Jason Inocencio scored four goals to lead the Vikings past the Panthers.
Mills improved to 6-5 in Ocean play, while Priory fell to 2-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.