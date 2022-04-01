WEDNESDAY
Softball
Half Moon Bay 17, Terra Nova 7
After going winless in non-league play to start the season, the Cougars have now won three straight to open PAL Ocean Division play, including a thumping of the Tigers.
HMB (3-0 PAL Ocean, 3-4 overall) scored two in the first, four in the second and then blew the game open with a six-run sixth to take a 12-1 lead.
Terra Nova (3-1, 4-6) avoided the mercy rule by scoring six runs in the fifth, but the Cougars responded with three runs over the the fifth and sixth innings.
JuJu Pintarelli drove the HMB offense, going 5 for 5, with a triple, four RBIs and five runs scored. Kendall Barmore was right behind, going 4 for 4 with an RBI and four runs scored. She also stole six of the Cougars’ 14 stolen bases. And just to round out her day, Barmore picked up the win in the circle, working three innings, allowing one hit and striking out six.
Mia Modena and Emily Chavez each drove in two runs for the Cougars as well.
Maddie Donati went 1 for 3 for Terra Nova, driving in two runs. Gianna Tassio was 2 for 3 with a home run and two runs scored.
Baseball
Menlo-Atherton 4, Sacred Heart Prep 3
A three-run third proved to be the difference in the Bears’ non-league win over the rival Gators.
SHP (5-7 overall) scored once in the top of the first and tacked on two more in the second before M-A (6-8) responded with a run in the bottom of the frame before taking the lead with three in the third.
Reno DiBono went 1 for 3 with an RBI for the Bears, while Griff Williams was 1 for 2 and also drove in a run. Owen Keep had two hits.
Tyler Wong, Zach Friere and Mason Chetcuti all drove in a run for SHP.
DiBono got the start on the mound and worked the first five innings, giving up three runs while striking out six. Jackson Williams earned the save with two innings of no-hit ball.
More 5, Summit Shasta 4, 8 innings
The Knights scored once in the top of the eighth inning to pull out the PSAL win and hand the Black Bears their first loss of the season.
Maxwell Espinola, David Veils and Larry Kuang each drove in a run for Summit Shasta (4-1 PSAL, 9-1 overall). Jacob Devis had two hits for the Black Bears.
More improved to 3-0 in league and 9-3 overall.
Terra Nova 9, Harker 6
Trailing 3-0 after three innings, the Tigers scored all of their runs over the final three innings to pull out a non-league win over the Eagles.
It’s the fifth win in six games for Terra Nova (6-3 overall).
South City 12, Mission 1
The Warriors scored nine runs in the second and three more in the third to beat the Bears in a five-inning, 10-run, mercy-rule win.
South City improves to 3-9 overall.
