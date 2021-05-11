SATURDAY
Baseball
Menlo-Atherton 11, Carlmont 5
The Bears finally allowed some runs in the non-league game against the Bay Division’s Scots, but M-A still pulled out the victory.
The Bears have allowed only one run in six Ocean Division games this season.
M-A starting pitcher George Zaharis certainly did his part, working five scoreless innings and striking out 12.
Offensively, the Bears pounded three homers — a three-run bomb from Tommy Eisenstat, a solo shot from Griff Williams and a two-run bolt from Max Coupe. John Quinlan went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs for the Bears as well.
Boys’ basketball
Sacred Heart Prep 51, Bellarmine 50
The Gators rebounded from an overtime loss to Harker Friday with a big non-league win over the Bells.
Trailing through the first three quarters while being held to 38 points, SHP exploded for 23 fourth-quarter points to chase down Bellarmine.
Harrison Carrington led SHP with 19 points, while Aidan Braccia chipped in with 16.
St. Ignatius 65, Menlo School 50
The Wildcats drained 10 3-pointers to beat the Knights in a non-league game.
Lucas Vogel scored a game-high 21 points to lead Menlo. Hunter Riley added 13 in the loss.
SI was led by Giancarlo Toledo-Rivera, who knocked down three of his team’s 10 3s.
Track and field
Menlo strong at Arcadia
Calvin Katz and Justin Pretre each had strong showings in the mile race at the prestigious Arcadia Invitational.
Katz, a senior who will attend Yale in the fall, finished fifth in the Invitational Open Mile, finishing with a 4:12.66. The Invitational Open division is for the elite runners.
Pretre, a sophomore, was fifth in the Rising Stars Mile, finishing in a time of 4:24.82.
FRIDAY
Boys’ basketball
Aragon 49, Capuchino 36
After holding off the Mustangs 68-63 on Thursday, the Dons returned the next night to complete the sweep.
Junior Troy Johnson had a big double-double, scoring 11 points and pulling down 16 rebounds — nine on the offense end. He added four steals to his stat line, as well. Senior Murphy Caffo, also recorded a double-double with 17 and 12.
Menlo School 67, Harker 47
The Knights outscored the Eagles 35-22 in the middle two quarters to take home the WBAL victory.
Senior Hunter Riley led the Menlo attack scoring 15 points to go along with 10 rebounds. Chris Cook, another senior, added 13 points, two blocks and two assists. Sophomore Lucas Vogel scored 15 points, adding four rebounds and two assists.
Carlmont 47, Sequoia 36
The Scots completed the two-game sweep of the rival Ravens.
Daniel Awad led Carlmont with 22 points, while Miles Ozorio and Alex Wong combined to take three charges and four steals.
Woodside Priory 70, Sacred Heart Prep 65
The Panthers needed two periods of overtime to get past the Gators in a WBAL meeting.
Priory jumped out to a 24-12 lead after one quarter and led 38-23 at halftime. SHP got back in the game in the third, outscoring Priory 15-3 and forced OT by outscoring the Panthers 17-14 in the fourth.
Adian Braccia and Harrison Carrington continue to carry SHP. Braccia finished with 25 points, including four 3-pointers. Carrington added 20, dropping in a trio of 3s along the way.
Girls’ basketball
Pinewood 84, Half Moon Bay 38
The Cougars managed only 26 points through the first three quarters as the state-power Panthers steadily pulled away all game long.
Pinewood led 19-9 after one quarter, 38-17 at halftime and 60-26 going into the fourth quarter.
Baseball
Sacred Heart Prep 8, King’s Academy 7
The Gators rebounded from a 26-0 loss to the Knights Wednesday by walking off with the win Friday.
SHP led 4-2 after three inning and 7-5 after five. King’s Academy scored singles runs in the sixth and seventh to tie it before the Gators won it in the bottom of the seventh.
Sophomore Tyler Wong had a strong day at the plate for SHP, driving in a pair of runs while collecting a pair of hits, including a double.
Alec Tonas picked up the win, entering in the sixth and working the seventh.
Girls’ lacrosse
Burlingame 18, Presentation 9
Tied at 5-all at halftime, Burlingame erupted in the second half, outscoring Presentation 13-4 to double it up in a WBAL match.
Ella Treu paced the Burlingame offense with seven goals. Elizabeth Fitzgerald, making her season debut for Burlingame, scored four goals. Lila Sutherlin netted a hat trick, while Ella Bradley scored twice.
The win improves Burlingame to 7-1 on the season.
Boys’ golf
Menlo School 200, Harker 209
The Yun brothers led the Knights (4-0) to the WBAL win over the Eagles at Coyote Creek Golf Course in San Jose.
Jeremy Yun, a senior, posted the low score of the day with a 1-over 37. Eric Yun, a freshman, was a shot back, carding a 2-over 38. Marcus Ying had a 41 for Menlo, while Troy Demmon and Ryan Shaefer both finished with 42s.
Boys’ tennis
Crystal Springs 5, Sacred Heart Prep 2
Brian Bilsey and Zain Makada set the tone for the Gryphons in their WBAL win over the Gators.
Bilsey and Makada, No. 1 and No. 2 singles respectively, combined to lose only one game. Bilsey posted a double bagel victory, while Makada won 6-1, 6-0.
Jackson Kresse was nearly as dominant at No. 3 singles for Crystal Springs, winning 6-3, 6-0.
SHP’s Jonathan Han prevented a Crystal Springs singles sweep by beat Austin Mock in three sets at No. 4 singles, 1-6, 7-5, (10-6).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.