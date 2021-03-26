Girls’ swimming
San Mateo takes district crown
Led by Hayden Cutler and Parker Del Balso, the San Mateo girls’ swim team captured the unofficial San Mateo Union High School District team championship Wednesday.
The Bearcats easily outdistanced second-place Burlingame, scoring 338 points to the Panthers’ 300. Mills, with 209 points, was third, followed by Hillsdale and Aragon. Capuchino did not field a team.
Both Cutler and Del Balso won a pair of individual races and were part of two relay-winning teams. Both joined Emily Chinn and Claire Kuziemko to win the 200 medley relay in a time of 1:50.73. Cutler would add wins in the 200 individual medley (2:15.22) and the 100 fly (58.65). Del Balso would win the 500 free (5:00.61), setting a school record in the process, and the 100 back (1:00.38). They came together again to team with Chinn and Rebecca Buss to win the 200 free relay (1:44.55).
Mills had a strong showing in the freestyle events. Alison Nopper captured the 100 and 200 free (54.82 and 1:59.15, respectively). Monae Lee earned the title of fastest swimmer in the district, capturing the 50 free in a time of 25.90.
The other winners were:
100 breast — Katherine Hsia (Burlingame) 1:32.60
400 free relay — Mills (Lee, Michelina Ng Solano, Carrie Ho, Nopper) 3:55.57
Boys swimming
Aragon captures district title
The Dons used a complete team effort to claim the SMUHSD unofficial championship as Aragon held off Mills, 297-264.
Burlingame finished third with 215 points, followed by San Mateo, Hillsdale and Capuchino.
Aragon had only two individual win — Christien Wong in the 200 free in a time of 1:53.61 and Seth Smith in the 100 free with a time of 51.38 — but the Dons also had runner-up finishes in the 200 medley relay, the 200 individual medley (Andrew Johnson), 50 free (Kris Nguyen) and the 400 free relay.
William Handoko had a strong showing for Mills as was teamed with Ryan Huie, Aaron Ngo and Andre Lapachet to win the 200 medley relay. he captured the 50 free (23.18) and the 100 back (58.85) and closed it out with a win in the 400 free relay.
Burlingame’s William Walz was a two-time winner, taking the 200 IM (2:07.25) and the 500 free (4:59.82).
Other winners included:
200 medley relay — 1st Mills (William Handoko, Ryan Huie, Aaron Ngo, Andre Lapachet) 1:47.09
100 fly — Ryan Musich (Hillsdale) 55.63
200 free relay — Burlingame (Connor McGuane, Adin Taheri, Hubert Chen, Tarik Burlingham) 1:38.72
Cross country
Capuchino hosts Aragon, San Mateo
Aragon senior Blaine Reynolds closed out his high school career Wednesday with one last victory as he covered Capuchino’s 2.35-mile campus course in a time of 12:05. Teammate Samuel Pappas took second in a time of 12:43. Hyato Suzuki was the top finisher for San Mateo, covering the course in a time of 13:29. Capuchino’s top finisher was Anthony Leong, in a time of 15:44.
In the girls’ race, Aragon’s Caitlin Clark won her third race of the season, finishing with a time of 15:00. Teammate Niyata Reddy was second in her final high school race, with the senior posting a time of 15:54. Capuchino’s top finisher was senior Myia Brignardello, who posted a time of 16:08.
Girls’ tennis
Menlo School 5, Menlo-Atherton 2
The fact the Bears managed to take a couple matches off the rival Knights qualifies as a win Wednesday.
M-A’s Ava Martin put together one of the best performances of her high school career as she dominated Menlo’s Addie Alhstrom 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 singles. The Bears earned their other win at No. 3 singles where Emma Williams took down Sofia Labatt 6-2, 7-5.
The other five matches went Menlo’s way. Tricia Zhang won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, while Charlotte Yao rallied from a set down to win the No. 4 singles, 3-6, 6-3 (10-7).
The Knights swept the doubles in straight sets. Lindsey Ball and Brynn Brady at No. 1 doubles, along with the No. 2 tandem of C.C. Golub and Natalie Westermann both lost only two games in their matches.
Sacred Heart Prep 4, Gunn 3
Alyssa Turrene’s three-set win at No. 4 singles was the deciding point in the Gators’ victory over the Titans Wednesday.
Turrene had to come back from down a set, winning the match with a third-set, super-tiebreaker. Turrene dropped the first set 5-7, but forced the third set with a 6-2 decision in the middle set. Turrene notched the victory with a 10-8 decision in the third.
Using a 5 singles, 2 doubles format, SHP won three of the singles matches. Sara Quinlin won 7-6 (7-4), 6-1 at No. 3 singles and Katie Sinclair posted a 6-3, 6-0 victory at No. 5 singles.
Ava Wick and Charlotte de Baubigny gave the Gators the split they needed in the doubles matches, winning 4-6, 6-0, (10-7) at No. 2 doubles.
Girls’ volleyball
Menlo School 3, Castilleja 0
The Knights had little trouble with the Gators, winning 25-16, 25-13, 25-11 in the first of what is a four-game season.
It was the final match for Johns Hopkins-bound Roxy Karrer, who played one final game with her Menlo teammates before turning her attention to her club team.
