There is nothing like the questioning of a player’s ability or a snubbing of postseason awards that better motivates a professional athlete.
Take Golden State Warriors third-year guard Jordan Poole, the NBA playoffs breakout star in his first postseason. He has been a catalyst in the third-seeded Warriors’ 2-0 series lead over Denver in the first round of the playoff.
In the weeks leading up the regular season, when Poole was in the midst of scoring 20 or more points in 17 straight games, Warriors general manager Bob Myers went on 95.7 The Game radio show and was asked what the future of Poole’s contract status would be. While saying he wanted the University of Michigan product to be in a Warriors uniform for a long time, he did have one caveat: the size of Poole’s future deal was, in part, dependent on what he did in the playoffs.
So far, Poole is averaging roughly 30 points through two games. Small sample size? Sure. But he is certainly proving that his run of 17 games with 20 points or more during the regular season was no fluke.
Then Sunday, between the Warriors’ Game 1 and Game 2, the NBA announced the three finalists for the NBA’s Most Improved Player.
Poole wasn’t even on the list. Instead, perennial Memphis Grizzlies all-star Ja Morant was the big name, along with two other players only hard-core NBA fans would know. Poole, meanwhile, spent portions of his first two seasons playing in the NBA G League before solidifying himself as a major part of the Warriors rotation.
It seems Poole has taken that snub to heart, as well, as it has been his play that has brought joy back to the Warriors’ squad with the start of the playoffs and Steph Curry back on the court. Monday, after an early deficit, Golden State came roaring back. With Curry lighting up the points-per-minute stat, averaging just over a point a minute, it has been Poole’s play that has seemingly unlocked the Golden State teams of 2014-15 and 2015-16 when they played a brand of basketball that was dependent on moving without the ball, making quick and decisive passes, and passing up good shots for great shots.
The Warriors are an absolute joy to watch in the playoffs again and Poole is a big reason why.
As the great Teddy KGB said in the movie “Rounders”: pay that man his money.
***
Meanwhile, as the Warriors play in the postseason in a packed Chase Center, their former Coliseum mates, the Oakland A’s, are playing in front of crowds not seen since the Mickey Klutts Era of the late 1970s, after the World Series teams earlier in the decade had been dismantled.
When the A’s hosted Baltimore Tuesday, less than 4,000 fans showed up in the nearly 47,000-seat Coliseum (nearly 57,000 if the tarps are taken off the upper deck seats), the lowest attendance figure in 42 years.
I don’t blame the fans. It seems even the most diehard of fans are simply done with this team. Done with the penny-pinching, the constant trading of blossoming stars, done with the continual stadium issues, done with team president Dave Kaval’s double-talk, done with the team’s flirtation with Las Vegas and most importantly, done with owner John Fisher.
Of course, Fisher and the team brass will simply spin this to say that they’re right to be looking to move because the team is not supported in its current home.
Meanwhile, A’s fans continued to show up over the years. The Coli has devolved into s—hole and A’s management has done little to upgrade an aging facility that has not only had major sewer problems, but now has an infestation of feral cats.
You know what? Either sell the team to a local group or just go ahead and take this team to Vegas, Portland, anywhere. Because the A’s leadership has worn out its welcome in Oakland.
