You’ve probably been wondering: We’re a day from the high school football opener. I’ve seen all these high school football previews over the last several weeks. Where is the Daily Journal?

Never fear. We are rolling out our annual football preview on Opening Day Friday with a breakdown of the new merger between the PAL and SCVAL and how it will impact the season (answer: very little). We’ll also look at each of the “traditional” Peninsula Athletic League teams and the divisions with which you are familiar (Bay, Ocean and Lake). We’re going to also include a list of players from the Santa Clara Valley Athletic Divisions (De Anza and El Camino), to give you an idea of how the other half of the new PAL lives.

Serra, which captured the CCS Open Division title on its way to the Open Division state championship game in 2021, will open the 2022 season on the road at state power Folsom.

