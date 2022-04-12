Mercy-Burlingame senior Brooke Barron will attempt to make the U.S. Women's Open field after being accept to play in one of 28 qualifying tournaments. She will attempt to qualify May 9 at E; Macero Country Club just outside of Davis for the June 2-5 U.S. Women's Open tournament at Pine Needles Lodge and Country Club in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

Barron, who signed a letter-of-intent to play at UNLV, has been one of the best juniors golfers on the Peninsula. Mercy-Burlingame No. 1 golfer and team MVP all four years, she was a freshman when she aced the 15th hole at Bayland Golf Links in 2018. During the COVID-altered 2021 spring season, Barron captured the West Bay Athletic League title. This past fall, she finished second at the Helen Lengfeld Memorial Girls Golf Tournament at San Francisco's Olympic Club.

Barron is also a member the Olympic Club's competitive junior team.

