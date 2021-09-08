So far as homes away from home go, you’re not going to do much better than San Francisco’s esteemed Olympic Club.
Mercy-Burlingame senior Brooke Barron had that home-sweet-home feeling working last week on the Ocean Course. It’s a fitting feeling, seeing as Barron practically grew up there. She’s been a member at the Olympic Club since she was 8 and started playing the Ocean Course as soon as she turned 12, the minimum age allowed to play the 18-hole course.
In all her years playing the course, however — Barron estimated she has played it over 100 times in her life — her performance last Monday in the Helen Lengfeld Memorial Girls Golf Tournament was her best yet. Barron shot a 2-under 69 on the par-71 course to take second place in the shotgun-start format.
“I was pretty shocked and proud of myself,” Barron said. “My mindset going in was just to play, not to think about the score but just enjoy myself more instead of focusing too much on the outcome. Just that I enjoyed myself … it made me pretty happy.”
Barron may have been No. 2 on the scorecard but she’s No. 1 in our hearts, as her performance has earned her Daily Journal Athlete of the Week honors. It is the second time Barron has claimed the award. Her first was as a freshman after shooting her first hole-in-one at Baylands Golf Links.
Last Monday’s 2-under was a more steady performance for the Daly City native. Only Valley Christian’s Cynthia Zhang fared better, firing a 4-under 67 to earn the tournament title. Still, Barron was on top of the world in her three-player group, along with Harker and St. Francis. And she put on quite a show of consistency.
“That’s my home course so I’m there almost every day,” Barron said. “I know that course very, very well.”
Yet Barron doesn’t get the chance to play competitively on 18-hole courses often. The last time she did so was in the spring, during the West Bay Athletic League championship at the Los Lagos Golf Course in San Jose. Barron took the title at the May 18 event, shooting another magic 69.
“When I was playing, I knew I was playing pretty well but I just had this mindset of keeping things in perspective,” Barron said of the WBAL victory. “I was just staying in the moment. I didn’t realize I had the best score out of the whole tournament.”
Keeping things in perspective serves Barron well. At the Lengfeld tournament, she wasn’t even keeping a close watch on her own score, let alone sensing Zhang was putting together an epic of her own.
Barron hit the zone early. Starting on lucky hole No. 13, she opened with a strong drive and finished off a birdie on the par 4. She shot several other birdies on the day, but none were as rewarding as the par she notched on the 12th hole, her final hole of the day.
“It just felt good to make that putt,” Barron said. “I knew I had a good score, so I just wanted to finish strong.”
The Olympic Club is where Barron spent a majority of her summer. She is a member of the club’s junior team in the Bay City League of Junior Golfers, competing against top teams from around the Bay Area. Barron has quite a distinction on the co-ed squad — with golfers ranging from high schoolers to college level, and as old as 21 — as she is the only girl on the 20-player roster.
“Oh my God, the competition is very different but it’s such a good experience,” Barron said. “Over the past four years I’ve played, I’ve just learned a lot. … I’m really grateful I have the opportunity to do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.