The Menlo-Atherton defense finally got on track.
After surrendering 100 points through their first two games of the season, the Bears (1-2) responded with a resounding 34-0 victory over Pleasant Valley in Saturday night’s Honor Bowl at Liberty-Brentwood High School.
“It wasn’t just a win but kind of how we won,” M-A head coach Chris Saunders said. “Defense has been a point of emphasis … so to come out to not just play hard but execute at a high level was kind of refreshing.”
Jeremiah Earby and Jalen Moss each nabbed interceptions as M-A denied Pleasant Valley time and again. The mighty Bears offense did the rest as Moss totaled six catches for 124 yards and three touchdowns, giving him seven TDs over the past two weeks.
“They weren’t in a position to score all day,” Saunders said. “So, our defense just did their job.”
Quarterback Matt MacLeod was 9-of-17 passing for 196 yards and three touchdowns.
M-A had just three possessions in the first half. After missing a field goal on their first possession, the Bears converted with touchdowns on their next two to take a 14-0 lead into the half.
Earby turned in an interception early in the third quarter that initially went for a pick-6. The score was called back on a illegal-block penalty, but M-A would not be denied as MacLeod and Moss connected several plays later for a touchdown to make it 21-0.
“The third touchdown was definitely kind of the turning point,” Saunders said.Despite their two previous losses, the Bears have now outscored opponents 108-100 on the season.
