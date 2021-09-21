TUESDAY
Girls’ tennis
Half Moon Bay at Burlingame, Carlmont at Hillsdale, Woodside at San Mateo, Menlo-Atherton at Aragon, Mills at Sequoia, Capuchino at South City, Oceana at Westmoor, Terra Nova at El Camino, 4 p.m.
Girls’ volleyball
Jefferson at South City, Terra Nova at Capuchino, Westmoor at Mills, 5:15 p.m.; Crystal Springs at King’s Academy, 5:30 p.m.; Half Moon Bay at El Camino, Woodside at Hillsdale, M-A at Aragon, Burlingame at Sequoia, Carlmont at San Mateo, 6:15 p.m.; SHP vs Mercy-Burlingame at Serra, Menlo School at Notre Dame-SJ, Notre Dame-Belmont at Harker, 6:30 p.m.
Girls’ water polo
Half Moon Bay vs Mills at Sequoia, San Mateo at Hillsdale, Terra Nova at Capuchino, 5 p.m.
Boys’ water polo
Half Moon Bay at Sequoia, San Mateo at Hillsdale, Terra Nova at Capuchino, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Boys’ water polo
Menlo-Atherton vs Mills at Sequoia, Carlmont at Aragon, 5 p.m.
Girls’ water polo
Sacred Heart Prep at Mitty, 3:30 p.m.; Menlo-Atherton at Sequoia, Carlmont at Aragon, 4 p.m.; Woodside vs Notre Dame-Belmont at Serra, 5 p.m.; Presentation at Menlo School, 5:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Girls’ tennis
San Mateo at Menlo-Atherton, Carlmont at Woodside, Burlingame at Hillsdale, Aragon at Half Moon Bay, Westmoor at Terra Nova, Oceana at South City, Capuchino at Sequoia, Mills at El Camino, 4 p.m.
Girls’ volleyball
Westmoor at Terra Nova, Mills at Jefferson, EC at Capuchino, SSF at Half Moon Bay, 5:15 p.m.; King’s Academy at Priory, 5:30 p.m.; San Mateo at Aragon, Sequoia at M-A, Woodside at Carlmont, Hillsdale at Burlingame, 6:15 p.m.; Mercy-Burlingame at Notre Dame-SJ, Notre Dame-Belmont at SHP, 6:30 p.m.
Girls’ water polo
Half Moon Bay at Capuchino, Mills at San Mateo, 4 p.m.; Terra Nova vs Mercy-Burlingame at Priory, 5 p.m.
Boys’ water polo
Serra at Valley Christian, 3:30 p.m.; Terra Nova at Priory, 4 p.m.; Half Moon Bay at Capuchino, Sequoia at San Mateo, 5 p.m.; Mitty at Sacred Heart Prep, 5:30 p.m.; Menlo School at Bellarmine, 6:30 p.m.
Football
Oakland at San Mateo, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Football
Lowell-SF at Half Moon Bay, Sacred Heart Prep at Hillsdale, McClymonds at Menlo-Atherton, King’s Academy at Moreau Catholic-Hayward, Lincoln-SF at Terra Nova, Balboa at El Camino, 7 p.m.
Girls’ volleyball
Crystal Springs at Castilleja, 5:30 p.m.; Harker at Menlo School, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Football
Serra at Mitty, 1 p.m.; College of San Mateo at Fresno, 5 p.m.
Boys’ water polo
Menlo School at Drake, 11 a.m.
