THURSDAY
Volleyball
Hillsdale 3, Terra Nova 1
Hillsdale (6-3 PAL Bay) kept pace in a tight PAL Bay Division race with a 25-23, 21-25, 25-10, 25-19 win over Terra Nova ( ). Three Lady Knights scored double-digit kills with outside hitter Victoria Vanos leading the way, as the sophomore recorded a career-high 20 kills.
Menlo-Atherton 3, Woodside 0
M-A (8-1 PAL Bay, 17-5 overall) got back in the win column, serving tough in a 25-21, 25-11, 25-16 sweep of Woodside (2-7, 9-13). The Bears totaled 17 service aces, led by senior Natalie Grover with five. Grover also enjoyed team-highs with eight kills and nine digs, while senior middle Marit Hoyem totaled a match-high three blocks.
Half Moon Bay 3, Capuchino 2
Down 2-1 in sets, the Cougars won the final two games to pull out an 11-25, 25-19, 15-25, 25-17, 15-11.
Shea Wakasa had a big match for HMB, finishing with a match-high 21 kills. Annie Steger dished out 40 assists for the Cougars, while Steger and Natalie Inglis had 14 digs apiece.
Devon Oliver led Capuchino with 12 kills, while Bailey O’Mahony and Sofia Stemberga had eight kills apiece.
Kylie Wilborn had 20 assists for the Mustangs, with Ellie Wang leading the defense with 20 digs.
Girls’ tennis
Carlmont 6, San Mateo 1
Carlmont (8-1) kept control of second place in PAL Bay Division, sweeping through all three doubles matches in straight sets. Scots No. 1 doubles Simone Beilin and Najah Saleh led the way with a 6-2, 6-1 win. Carlmont No. 1 single Annika Lin defeated Jully Huang 6-3, 6-3. San Mateo No. 4 single Kelli Eng earned the only Bearcats (4-5) victory 6-4, 6-2 over Kat Nguyen.
Hillsdale 6, Half Moon Bay 1
Hillsdale (3-6 PAL Bay) snapped a five-match losing streak, sweeping through doubles play to take down Half Moon Bay (1-7). No. 1 doubles Mia Feltsman Jessica Yan scored a spirited comebacke 5-7, 7-5 (10-8) over HMB’s Charlotte Radozin and Josie Miller. HMB No. 1 single Leailani Hereford earned the Cougars’ only win 6-2, 6-2 over Hillsdale’s Elena Roser.
Sequoia 6, Terra Nova 1
The Ravens (9-0 PAL Ocean) remained unbeaten in PAL Ocean play, sweeping through singles play with No. 1 Sarah Stampleman, No. 2 Mary Jane Hartman, No. 3 Ciara Murman, and No. 4 Sadie Ha all earning victories. Terra Nova (6-3) earned its lone victory at No. 2 doubles with Emmy Krastev and Juliana Williams sweeping 6-1, 6-3.
Oceana 4, El Camino 3
Oceana (4-5 PAL Ocean) prevented El Camino (6-3) from taking outright possession of second place in the PAL Ocean, earning a pivotal victory at No. 4 singles to swing the match. El Camino singles No. 1 Raiselle Kyaw, No. 2 Sophia Clemente and No. 3 JoAnn Lee each won their matches, but Oceana’s Tara Sinjary complemented the Sharks’ sweep through doubles play by winning the No. 4 singles match 6-2, 7-5.
Capuchino 5, Mills 2
The Lady Mustangs (4-5 PAL Ocean) earned a gritty victory over archrival Mills (5-4), especially at No. 1 singles with Isabel Martin outlasting Mills’ Makaylan Tseng in a three-set comeback 2-6, 7-5, 6-2. Cap enjoyed one other comeback, this at No. 2 doubles, as Jenna Katterhorn Harker Ahuna won 1-6, 6-0, 6-1 over Rita Li and Naomi Zhao.
South City 4, Westmoor 3
South City (2-7 PAL Ocean) got past Westmoor (0-7), sweeping doubles play to swing the match. No. 1 doubles Alyssa Ordono and Casey So won 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 doubles Alysia Tanimua and Tran Do won 6-0, 6-2; and No. 3 doubles Sofia Gomez and Paige Camaya scored a comeback 3-6, 6-0, 6-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.