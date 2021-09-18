THURSDAY
Volleyball
Sacred Heart Prep 3, Harker 1
The Gators (1-0 WBAL Foothill, 12-1 overall) overcame a Game 1 hiccup to open West Bay Athletic League Foothill Division play to earn a 24-26, 25-6, 25-11, 25-18 win over Harker.
Burlingame 3, Aragon 0
The Panthers (3-0 PAL Bay, 4-2 overall) remained tied atop the PAL Bay standings with Hillsdale after a 25-19, 25-17, 26-24 sweep of Aragon (2-1, 4-7). Emma Martin recorded a double-double for Burlingame with 11 kills and 11 digs, while Ella Duong totaled 18 assists, eight digs and five kills.
Woodside 3, San Mateo 1
The Wildcats (1-2 PAL Bay, 1-5 overall) earned their first win of the year 25-20, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19 over San Mateo (0-3, 4-4). Junior outside hitter Arielle Bruk paced Woodside with a career-high 20 kills while sophomore Michaela Velleno added 17 kills and 14 digs, both career-highs.
El Camino 3, Westmoor 0
The Lady Colts (3-0 PAL Ocean) maintained a first-place tie in the PAL Ocean with a 30-28, 25-20, 25-21 win over Westmoor (1-2, 5-5). Melanie Chen paced Westmoor with eight kills and Kiara Salomon totaled 20 assists.
Half Moon Bay 3, Jefferson 0
The Cougars (3-0 PAL Ocean, 5-2 overall) took down Jefferson 25-18, 25-17, 25-21 with nine kills from Mia Etheridge and 13 digs from Toni Vogel to remain unbeaten in PAL Ocean play.
Terra Nova 3, Mills 0
The Tigers (3-0 PAL Ocean) cruised to a 25-19, 25-21, 25-15 victory to remain tied for first place in the PAL Ocean Division. Terra Nova was paced by Madison Williams and Jessica Causey, who recorded 10 kills apiece.
In other action ...
Carlmont (1-2 PAL Bay) won in four sets 25-19, 19-25, 25-20, 27-25 at Sequoia (0-3); Capuchino (2-1 PAL Ocean, 2-2 overall) won 25-7, 25-6, 25-13 over South City (0-3, 0-10); Notre Dame-Belmont (1-0 WBAL Foothill, 9-2 overall) defeated Notre Dame-SJ 25-14, 25-12, 25-16; Summit Shasta (2-0 PSAL, 8-1 overall) defeated Design Tech in straight sets 25-11, 25-18, 25-14 for its eighth straight win, and second to start Private School Athletic League play.
Girls’ tennis
Woodside 4, Half Moon Bay 3
The Wildcats (3-0 PAL Bay, 3-1 overall) swept through doubles play to earn a key victory over Half Moon Bay (1-2) on the early PAL Bay Division slate to stay tied for first place with Menlo-Atherton. Woodside got one singles win as No. 2 Eva Urbanek got past Norah Lynch 6-4, 6-4 to clinch it. Woodside’s No. 1 doubles Carmen Bechtel and Annabelle Bechtel won 6-0, 6-1 over Paige Loffman and Audrey Rock; No. 2 doubles Kailyn Holty and Madeline Lee won 6-3, 6-1 over Bela Davila and Jessica Perez-Rubio; and No. 3 doubles Claire Cook and Kate Kavanaugh won 6-1, 6-0 over Scarlett Glazebrook and Chloe Qaqundah.
Menlo-Atherton 7, Hillsdale 0
The Bears (3-0 PAL Bay) swept past Hillsdale (1-2, 4-3) to remain undefeated atop the PAL Bay Division standings in a first-place tie with Woodside. M-A No. 1 doubles Amelia Kratzer and Riley Goldman battled with Tianna Waring and Mia Feltsman for a 6-3, 4-6, 10-6 super-tiebreaker win to keep the Bears perfect on the day.
Carlmont 6, Burlingame 1
The Lady Scots (2-1, 4-1) swept doubles play — including wins in straight sets from No. 2 doubles Keya Arora and Mira Bhatt; and No. 3 doubles Saya Deshpande and Melling Rowland — to defeat Burlingame (1-2, 2-4). Carlmont No. 1 doubles Lisa Borchelt and Brooke Franaszek got past Annika Ganguly and Molly Wachhorst 6-2, 1-6, 6-1. Burlingame No. 1 single Mila Mulready earned the only win of the day for the Panthers 6-1, 6-4 over Malika Adrawal.
Aragon 4, San Mateo 3
The Lady Dons (1-2 PAL Bay) swept through singles play to earn their first league victory of the season. No. 1 single Varsha Jawadi defeated Katie Hong 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 Jessica Eu defeated Anika Shah 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 Anna He defeated Nisha Siva 6-1, 6-0; and No. 4 single Simran Bal defeated Lian Wang 6-0, 6-1.
Mills 5, Oceana 2
The Lady Vikings (3-0 PAL Ocean) swept doubles play to stay tied for first place in the PAL Ocean Division. Mills added wins from No. 1 single Makaylan Tseng 6-1, 6-2 over Leila Dela Pena; and No. 2 single Cecilia Luo 6-4, 7-5 over Sharon Liang. No. 3 single Diane Dao and No. 4 single Kate Kohn earned wins for Oceana (2-1).
Sequoia 7, South City 0
The Ravens (3-0) stayed unbeaten in PAL Ocean play, with singles wins from No. 1 MJ Hartman; No. 2 Ciara Murman; No. 3 Nora Wooley; and No. 4 Raquel Ladabaum.
Girls’ golf
Menlo 226, Mercy-Burlingame 244
Joelle Kim shot a 35 to claim medalist honors as the Lady Knights prevailed at Baylands Golf Links. Hailey Kim and Chloe Lee each shot a 40 for Menlo. Mercy was paced by Brooke Barron’s 38.
Hillsdale 235, Mills 287
The Lady Knights (4-0 PAL Bay) remain the only undefeated team in PAL Bay Division play with a convincing win over Mills (1-5) at Poplar Creek. Ashlyn Johnson earned medalist honors, shooting a 4-over 39, while Jacqui Landucci and Chase Nestor each shot 47 for Hillsdale. Molly O’Dea paced Mills with a 51.
Aragon 253, Burlingame 289
Grace Tao medaled with a 44 for the Lady Dons (4-1) at Poplar Creek, followed by teammates Sofia Dioli’s 48, Layla Adle’s 49, and Brieann Hager’s 54. Grace DeLuca paced Burlingame (0-4) with a 55.
Sequoia 177, Capuchino 189
Gianna Flores medaled with a even-par 27 to lead the first-place Ravens (2-0 PAL Ocean) at Mariner’s Point in PAL Ocean play. Erika Vasil led Cap (1-1) with a 30.
Girls’ water polo
Sequoia 15, Notre Dame-Belmont 12
Chloe Johnson scored seven goals to front Sequoia’s win in a battle with Notre Dame-Belmont (0-2, 0-3). Hannah McDonald added four goals for the Ravens (1-1, 1-1), who earned their first win of the season.
Boys’ water polo
Woodside 16, Carlmont 3
Andrew Mills scored four times to lead the Wildcats to the win over the Scots.
The win sets up the first big PAL Bay Division showdown when undefeated Menlo-Atherton travels to defending division champ Woodside at 4 p.m. Monday.
Sacred Heart Prep 12, Foothill-Tustin 8
The Gators opened the South Coast Tournament in Tustin with a win over the Knights, taking an 8-3 lead at halftime.
Gavin West lit up Foothill with five goals on a team-high 11 shots. Harrison Rohlen and Jack Vort each netted a hat trick. SHP goaltender Griff Price saved eight shots.
