Jessica Castroviejo, Aragon volleyball. The senior has been the Dons’ best blocking presence all season, but even by her standards, last week’s performance was an exceptional one. Castroviejo recorded a career-high five blocks in a three-set sweep of Half Moon Bay. She followed that up with another career-high, totaling seven blocks, along with 13 kills, in a 25-19, 25-20, 25-23 against reigning league champion Hillsdale. Aragon is now tied for first place with Burlingame in the Bay Division with one match to go. The Dons host sixth-place Carlmont, and Burlingame hosts seventh-place HMB in Tuesday’s regular-season finales. Assuming they both take care of business, the two league frontrunners will share a league title.
Darren Miller, South City football. Friday’s 22-14 win over Monta Vista-Cupertino was significant in that it clinched a .500 overall record for the Warriors, their first since 2012. Miller had a big night both sides of the ball to help secure the win, including a touchdown reception early in the second half. The sophomore safety’s presence was most felt on defense though. The South City defense didn’t allow a score, with Monta Vista producing its touchdowns via a kickoff return to open the game, and a recovery of a blocked punt in the end zone. Miller was “all over the field,” according to head coach Frank Moro, and produced a key interception late in the first half.
Isabelle Marco, Sacred Heart Prep volleyball. It was one of the biggest weeks in the tenure of SHP head coach Ali Magner, as the Gators clinched their first WBAL Foothill Division championship since 2012, and the first since Magner took over the program in 2014. Marco has been the catalyst of the deep squad all season and enjoyed another remarkable week. The highlight for the junior setter was her triple-double in a four-set win over Mercy-Burlingame to clinch the WBAL Foothill title outright, with Marco totaling 23 kills, 22 assists and 14 digs. She followed that by falling a dig shy of another triple-double in a four-set win over Notre Dame-Belmont, totaling 16 kills, 18 assists and nine digs.
Dean Wu, Crystal Springs Uplands boys’ cross country. The junior was Crystal’s sixth finisher at last Thursday’s WBAL #2 meet at Baylands Park in Sunnyvale. But it was his time of 17:26.7 on the 3.1-mile course that gave his Gryphons the team championship. Crystal’s top five placers finished in a 33-33 tie with Menlo — the Knights’ Justin and Landon Pretre placed No. 1 and 2, respectively; but Crystal finished 3, 4, 5, 7 and 14 — leaving the teams’ sixth placers to break the tie. Wu ran away with the tiebreaker, finishing in 17th place, nearly 32 seconds ahead of Menlo freshman James Yue, who took sixth for the Knights and 19th overall.
Evan Usher, Woodside football. The sophomore running back went over the 1,000-yard mark during the Wildcats’ 28-14 win over Lynbrook. Usher rushed for a season-high 247 yards on a season-high 28 carries and scored twice. In six games, Usher has rushed for 1,087 yards.
Daniel Feletoa, San Mateo football. The senior fullback went over the 150-yard mark for the third time this season in the Bearcats’ 26-14 win over Terra Nova. Feletoa rushed for 165 yards on 22 carries, scoring on a 33-yard jaunt in the win over the Tigers.
John Larios, Sequoia football. The senior quarterback continues to be one of best dual threats in all of the PAL. In a 54-22 win over Santa Clara, Larios was 11-for-14 for 137 yards and three touchdowns through the air, while also rushing six times for 88 more yards and two more scores.
Justin McClure, Hillsdale boys’ water polo. The senior goaltender helped the Knights to a pair of wins last week that culminated in a share of the PAL Bay Division championship. For the week, McClure finished with 20 saves, including 11 in a crucial 8-5 win over M-A. He finished up the regular season with nine saves and three goals in a lopsided win over Terra Nova.
Vivian Golub, Sacred Heart Prep girls’ water polo. A sophomore, Golub scored 12 goals and had an assist in four matches last week. She led the Gators with four goals against both Castilleja and Campolindo-Moraga in the NorCal Invitational, and added a goal and an assist against Clovis in the same tournament. Golub opened the week with a four-goal performance in the WCAL season finale against Valley Christian.
Katie Chong, Aragon golf. A freshman and the Dons’ No. 1 golfer put together a solid round to help lead Aragon to the PAL’s second automatic CCS berth. Chong shot a 4-over 39 as the Dons had their best team score of the year with a 212 as they topped Hillsdale and Woodside in a CCS play-in match at Poplar Creek.
