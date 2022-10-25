Jessica Castroviejo, Aragon volleyball. The senior has been the Dons’ best blocking presence all season, but even by her standards, last week’s performance was an exceptional one. Castroviejo recorded a career-high five blocks in a three-set sweep of Half Moon Bay. She followed that up with another career-high, totaling seven blocks, along with 13 kills, in a 25-19, 25-20, 25-23 against reigning league champion Hillsdale. Aragon is now tied for first place with Burlingame in the Bay Division with one match to go. The Dons host sixth-place Carlmont, and Burlingame hosts seventh-place HMB in Tuesday’s regular-season finales. Assuming they both take care of business, the two league frontrunners will share a league title.

Darren Miller, South City football. Friday’s 22-14 win over Monta Vista-Cupertino was significant in that it clinched a .500 overall record for the Warriors, their first since 2012. Miller had a big night both sides of the ball to help secure the win, including a touchdown reception early in the second half. The sophomore safety’s presence was most felt on defense though. The South City defense didn’t allow a score, with Monta Vista producing its touchdowns via a kickoff return to open the game, and a recovery of a blocked punt in the end zone. Miller was “all over the field,” according to head coach Frank Moro, and produced a key interception late in the first half.

