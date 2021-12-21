Malia Bateman, Crystal Springs Uplands School girls’ basketball. The sophomore erupted for 22 points, shooting 10-of-15 from the field as the Gryphons routed Oceana, 60-18. In a 39-31 win over Pacific Bay Christian, Bateman had 13 points.
Aidan Braccia, SHP boys’ basketball. The Belmont University-commit led the Gators to a 1-1 record in the DJ Frandsen Memorial tournament, hosted by Bellarmine. In a first-round game against St. Franci, a 74-61 win over St. Francis, Braccia poured in 23 points, including four 3-pointers. In the championship game, a 59-51 loss to host Bellarmine, Braccia has 12 second-half points.
Molly Tinsley and Sydney Adas, Sacred Heart Prep girls’ soccer. Tinsley, a sophomore, and Adas, a junior, each had a goal and an assist to lead the Gators to a 3-0 win over Crystal Springs.
Taylor Micallef, Half Moon Bay girls’ wrestling. The senior is off to a fast start this season, most recently taking first place in the 137-pound division at the 20th Annual Castro Valley Girls’ Wrestling Classic. Micallef topped Miramonte’s Hannah Ripper in the championship round to run her record to 7-0 on the year.
Kayla Hwong, The Nueva School girls’ soccer. The senior led the Mavericks to a 4-1 win over Summit Prep. Hwong scored twice and assisted on a third goal.
Dominic Tuiasosopo, Terra Nova boys’ basketball. While the Tigers fell Saturday afternoon 65-57 to Pinewood, Tuiasosopo continued to score at a standout rate. He poured in 21 points while adding seven rebounds and five steals, falling shy of his season-high of 25 points from a Dec. 3 tournament game against Mission-SF.
Kiely Tabaldo, Menlo-Atherton girls’ wrestling. The junior led the way as Menlo-Atherton took sixth place Saturday in the 126-team field at the high-profile Women’s West Coast Tournament of Champions. Wrestling in the 112-pound division, Tabaldo topped the podium, scoring four wins on the day, finishing with a first-round major decision over James Logan’s Mikayla Garcia in the championship match.
Sean O’Grady, Burlingame boys’ soccer. The center forward scored three second-half goals to lead the Panthers to a 3-0 win over El Camino. His second goal was an absolute howler as he blasted a shot into the upper left corner from 35 yards out.
Angel Tinai, South City girls’ basketball. Only a freshman, Tinai dropped 20 points in a 47-17 win over Design Tech as the Warriors are off to a 5-1 start.
Jeneva Fletcher, Mychelle Joung and Annie Phillips, Design Tech girls’ soccer. Phillips, a senior, set up the freshmen pair, collecting both assists as Fletcher and Joung supplied the finishes in a 2-1 win over Cristo del Rey.
Lucas Vogel, Menlo School boys’ basketball. The junior entered Saturday’s 59-53 win over Los Altos with a 20.8 point-per-game scoring average and improved on that mark. Vogel was rock steady on free throws, knocking down 15 of 18 from the stripe en route to scoring a team-high 23 points.
Megan Grant, Aragon girls’ basketball. It didn’t take long for Grant to get her basketball game going. Having just returned home from the Lima, Peru and the Softball U-18 World Cup tournament, Grant rejoined the Aragon basketball team and turned in a fine performance in Saturday’s 43-39 win at El Camino. In her season debut, the senior recorded her second career double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, both team-highs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.