Brooke Tran, Aragon softball. The senior left-hander outdueled San Mateo’s Makena Burr in the Lady Dons’ 1-0 victory. Tran fired a two-hit shutout while striking out 12 and recorded her the first complete-game shutout of her four-year varsity career. She also added a double at the plate and scored the game’s only run on an RBI by Caroline Harger.
Nick Tolod and Anthony Paulazzo, Carlmont boys’ lacrosse. The Scots earned their first win in PAL Bay Division play this season with an exciting 14-13 triumph over Sequoia. Carlmont outscored Sequoia 7-0 in the third quarter, and were paced overall by Tolod and Paulazzo, who totaled four goals apiece.
Aiden Deffner, Will Hauser, Justin Pretre and Landon Pretre, Menlo School boys’ track. Facing a national field at the prestigious Oregon Relays, the foursome not only won the boys’ 4x800 relay. Their time of 7:49.13 set a new meet record, topping the previous mark of 7:53.81, set by Mountain View-Idaho in 2016.
Tatum Olesen, Menlo-Atherton girls’ track. The junior isn’t the fastest 400 runner in the county — Burlingame’s Cora Haggarty and Hillsdale’s Kira Wilmurt each recorded times of under a minute at Friday’s CCS Top 8 — but for Olesen, her time of 1:00.91 at last Wednesday’s dual meet at Woodside was a new personal record. Keep in mind, the distance specialist is still among the top 800 runners in the CCS. Her PR of 2:11.14 in the 800 from Saturday, April 8 at the Arcadia Invitational is the third-best time in the section this season.
Max Stallings and John Larios, Sequoia baseball. After falling to Burlingame in PAL Bay Division action early in the week, the Ravens won back-to-back non-league games against Rancho San Juan and Monte Vista Christian. Stallings homered twice in the 9-2 win over Rancho San Juan, the first two of his varsity career, while Larios also homered. Then in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Monte Vista Christian, Larios was involved in all four Ravens runs, going 2 for 3 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs scored.
Olivia Fleming, Burlingame softball. The senior infielder recorded three multi-hit games in the Panthers’ three wins last week. In those victories over Terra Nova, San Mateo and PAL Bay Division contender Capuchino, Fleming went 8 for 12 with three doubles to improve her season average to .579, ranking second in the Peninsula Athletic League behind Ainsley Waddell’s .628 mark.
Nicholas Throgmorton, San Mateo boys’ tennis. The Bearcats became the first team other than Menlo-Atherton or Menlo School since 2003 to win the PAL Bay Division dual meet championship, clinching the title with a 6-1 win over Burlingame on the final day of the regular season. Throgmorton has paced San Mateo with a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles. With the title, San Mateo earned an automatic bid to the Central Coast Section postseason, and received a bye in the PAL team tennis tournament.
Cadence Puls, Natasha Patel, Sadie Wong and Samantha Lin, Hillsdale girls’ swimming. The quartet set a new program record in the girls’ 4x100 relay in a dual meet win over Terra Nova. Puls, Patel, Wong and Lin recorded a time of 4:16.67, shattering the previous record of 4:21.16 set in 2015.
Gianna Tassio, Terra Nova softball. The senior right-hander whirled back-to-back two-hitters in Terra Nova’s wins over South City and Half Moon Bay, including a career-high 15 strikeouts against South City. That’s only half the story though, as Tassio also went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs in the 4-1 victory. She is now batting .576 on the season.
Ian Josephson, Serra baseball. The sophomore right-hander pitched the Padres to their fifth straight win in WCAL play in a 9-1 rout of St. Ignatius. Josephson went the distance, allowing one run on seven hits while striking out seven and, in doing so, became the first Serra pitcher to throw a complete game this season.
