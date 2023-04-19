It has been 20 years since a boys’ tennis team other than the two local powerhouses in Atherton won the Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division championship.
The San Mateo Bearcats broke that streak Tuesday on the last day of the regular season with a 6-1 win over Burlingame, claiming the PAL Bay dual meet title outright. It is San Mateo’s first league championship since 2000.
“It means a great deal,” San Mateo head coach John Daquioag said. “It shows the hard work the players have been through. All the ducks lined up for us. All the players played hard, no injuries … and, as you know, there were a lot of rainouts. … Some weeks we went four matches deep, which affected the players quite a bit.”
Menlo-Atherton has ruled the court since 2009, winning 12 straight Bay Division championships (with no league results in 2020 and ’21 due to the pandemic). Prior to that, Menlo School — the program moved to the West Bay Athletic League in 2009 — winning Bay Division titles from 2003-08. Mills won it back-to-back from 2001-02.
The Bearcats (13-1 PAL Bay, 16-1 overall) entered Tuesday assured of no less than a co-PAL Bay Division title. Second-place Aragon trailed San Mateo by one game in the standings.
No. 1 single Nicholas Throgmorton led a singles sweep with a 6-2, 6-2 win; No. 2 Nikko Apikelis won 6-4, 6-0; No. 3 Kaden Chang won 6-0, 6-1; and No. 4 Dylan Chua won 6-4, 6-0.
In doubles play, No. 2s Ronit Jambekara and Rishav Mukherjee won 6-3, 7-5; and No. 3s Paolo Toledo and Ryan Tseng won 6-1, 7-6(2).
Burlingame No. 1 doubles Arihunt Mishra-Agoram and Ryan Gyde earned the Panthers’ only win 6-0, 6-0 over David Joseph and Zack Tuzar.
With the league championship, San Mateo earns the No. 1 seed in the PAL postseason. The No. 1 seed is significant, as it gives San Mateo a bye in the PAL tournament and an automatic berth in the Central Coast Section playoffs. The PAL’s other CCS bid is awarded to the winner of the PAL team tourney, featuring the No. 2, 3 and 4 seeds from the Bay Division, and the No. 1 seed from the Ocean Division.
Aragon will host PAL Ocean Division champion Sequoia in Tuesday’s PAL team tournament opener. Third-place Carlmont will host either Burlingame or M-A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.