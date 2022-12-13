Sam Norris, Sacred Heart Prep boys’ basketball. The senior post player helped lead the Gators to a pair of wins over WCAL teams. In a 71-50 in over St. Ignatius, Norris scored 12 points, one of four Gators in double figures. He then scored 14 in a 56-52 loss to St. Francis-La Cañada. But that was just a warm up to a 70-62 win over Sacred Heart Cathedral that saw Norris pour in a career-high 33 points.
Nate Wong, Carlmont boys’ basketball. The senior guard earned MVP honors as he helped the Scots to the Miramonte tournament championship. In a 57-51 win over Alhambra in the championship game, Wong scored a team-high 14 points and added eight assists in the victory.
Grace Wang, Jefferson girls’ basketball. She posted a double-double in 49-32 loss to Mercy-Burlingame. She scored a team-high 11 points, but was an absolute beast on the boards, grabbing 19 rebounds.
Sasha Bernthal, Menlo School girls’ soccer. Bernthal scored the game-winner on a breakaway with under 15 minutes to play to lift the Knights a 3-2 win over Urban-SF. She then had both assists in a 2-1 win over Gunn.
Jewel Wilson, Design Tech girls’ basketball. A sophomore guard, Wilson helped the Dragons to three wins last week. She scored 25 points, including five 3-pointers, grabbed 10 rebounds and came up with four steals in a 53-20 win over Kehilliah-Palo Alto in the Private School Athletic League opener. She had seven points, seven rebounds and four steals in a 31-25 win over Eastside College Prep and capped the week with 11 points in a 34-29 win over South City.
Lucas Vogel, Menlo School boys’ basketball. The senior guard helped lead the Knights to the consolation championship of the Los Gatos Wildcats Shootout. In the consolation semifinals, Vogel scored 21 points and came up with four steals in 47-40 win over Branham. In the consolation final, Vogel went for 29 points in a 70-52 win over Santa Teresa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.