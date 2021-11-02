Jeadan Underwood, King’s Academy football. The Knights rushed for 381 yards in a 49-35 win over Terra Nova, and Underwood led the way. The sophomore tailback logged 24 carries for 170 yards. Underwood’s total was rivaled by TKA fullback Alex Boch, who ran for 154 yards on 20 carries. But what puts Underwood over the top is his five rushing touchdowns, not to mention a 70-yard kickoff return for another score.
Xavier McKenzie, Aragon boys’ water polo. McKenzie scored four goals to help lead the Dons past Terra Nova 9-6 in the PAL’s CCS play-in game. With the game tied at 6-all after three periods, McKenzie slammed home back-to-back goals on the man-advantage early in the fourth quarter to help Aragon pull away for the win.
Matt MacLeod, Menlo-Atherton football. The senior quarterback completed 9-of-11 passes for 226 yards and four touchdowns in the Bears’ 34-8 win over Burlingame, clinching a third straight PAL Bay Division championship.
Paedrin Gillett, Sacred Heart Prep girls’ water polo. The Gators claimed the West Catholic Athletic League with a 7-2 victory over St. Francis. Gillett held the Lancers scoreless throughout the first half and went on to record 11 saves.
Tevita Kioa, San Mateo football. In the Bearcats’ 13-0 win over El Camino in which they racked up more than 400 yards of offense, the senior running back had a bulk of that yardage as Kioa rushed for 226 yards and two touchdowns on a workmanlike 28 carries.
Brooke Barron, Mercy-Burlingame golf. The junior won her second straight WBAL individual championship, adding to her 2019 title. Barron shot a 1-over 73 at Sunnyvale Muni. She finished two shots ahead of the runner-up.
Josiah Yeager and Billy DelChiaro, Hillsdale boys’ water polo. The Knights’ potent 1-2 punch reached a couple of milestones in their season-ending 20-6 win over Half Moon Bay. Yeager scored six times against HMB to give him 100 goals on the season. DelChiaro led the Knights with eight goals against the Cougars, giving DelChiaro 75 goals this year.
Will Moffitt, Half Moon Bay football. The three-year, varsity-starting quarterback accounted for 255 yards of total offense in the Cougars’ 47-39 win over Sacred Heart Prep. Moffitt rushed for 153 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries. He also completed 4-of-5 passes for 102 yards.
Carter Shaw, Sacred Heart Prep football. The junior wide receiver/returner returned a pair of kickoffs for touchdowns during the Gators’ 47-39 loss to Half Moon Bay. His 31-yard return for a score early in the first quarter gave the Gators a 9-0 lead less than a minute into the game. He added a 94-yard return for a score on the final play of the third quarter that cut the SHP deficit to 40-37.
Cleo Hardin and Hallie McDonald, Menlo School volleyball. The Lady Knights enjoyed an epic week, defeating rival Sacred Heart Prep not once, but twice. First came the regular-season finale, with Menlo claiming the West Bay Athletic League Foothill Division championship with a five-set win over SHP. Hardin scored a team-high 16 kills while McDonald ruled the backrow with 23 digs. The two teams then were paired in the opening round of the Central Coast Section Open Division playoffs, with Menlo prevailing on its home court, sweeping SHP to advance to the Open Division semifinals.
