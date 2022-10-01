THURSDAY
Aragon 3, Carlmont 2
Just call them the Marathon Dons. Aragon (5-2 PAL Bay, 9-6 overall) won its third consecutive five-set decision, traveling to Carlmont (3-4, 11-9) for a 25-20, 18-25, 20-25, 25-21, 15-8 victory. Seniors Grace Nai, Jessica Castroviejo and Isabella Bartlewski led the attack with 14, 13 and 10 kills, respectively. But the ace up the Dons’ sleeve it was senior Ariana Gacutan, whose breakout serving dominance jumps off the page. A defensive specialist, Gacutan entered play Thursday with six service aces on the season. Against the Scots, she scored a career-high eight aces.
Burlingame 3, Half Moon Bay 0
The Panthers (6-1 PAL Bay, 15-9 overall) jumped into first place in the PAL Bay Division by taking care of business in Half Moon Bay with a 20-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-15. Burlingame entered the day tied for first place with Hillsdale, but Sequoia’s upset of the reigning league champion Thursday shook up the power structure in the PAL bay Division. Half Moon Bay (2-5, 7-8) was paced by Mia Ethridge with 15 kills.
M-A 3, Terra Nova 0
Menlo-Atherton (4-2 PAL Bay, 10-10 overall) swept 25-20, 25-20, 25-15 on the road at Terra Nova to maintain its fourth-place standing in the PAL Bay Division, well within striking distance of the top three spots guaranteed to earn CCS postseason bids. Senior setter Anna Ryan totaled 10 kills to go with 16 assists, while sophomore Daniela Eline shared the team-high of 10 kills. Senior libero Ciara Cronin totaled 21 digs.
SHP 3, Notre Dame-SJ 0
The Gators (5-0 WBAL Foothill, 15-4 overall) recorded a .376 team hitting percentage in a 25-15, 25-19, 25-10 sweep at Notre Dame-San Jose (0-5, 1-10). Isabelle Marco led the attack with 16 kills and added 10 assists, while junior Jillian Amaro recorded a team-high 14 assists. Juniors Kelsey Chad and Ellie Wheeler anchored the defense with 11 and 10 digs, respectively.
Menlo School 3, Castilleja 2
Senior Brooke Dombkowski totaled 17 kills as the Lady Knights (3-1 WBAL Foothill, 11-11 overall) battled back for a 24-26, 14-25, 25-22, 26-24, 15-10 victory over Castilleja (2-3, 9-6). Freshman Gaby Foster added 13 kills for Menlo, while junior Bella Chen had 10 kills and four blocks.
Mercy 3, Crystal Springs 0
Sophomore Ava Cacao recorded a double-double while scoring a career-high 12 kills as the Crusaders (13-5 overall) cruised to a 25-7, 25-5, 25-14 non-league win at Crystal Springs Uplandsv(10-6). Cacao added 11 digs and three aces, while senior Anna Snigorenko totaled four aces.
In PAL Ocean Division action …
Capuchino (7-0 PAL Ocean, 11-7 overall) took outright control of the PAL Ocean Division with a 25-23, 30-38, 25-19 win over San Mateo (6-1, 11-5).
Third-place El Camino (5-2 PAL Ocean, 10-4 overall) swept 25-17, 25-15, 25-10 past Mills (3-4).
Woodside (3-4 PAL Ocean) cruised 25-7, 25-12, 25-21 past Jefferson (0-7).
Westmoor (3-4 PAL Ocean, 9-11 overall) won 25-15, 25-18, 15-25, 25-20 over South City (1-6, 3-11).
In PSAL action …
Design Tech (4-1 PSAL Bay, 9-10 overall) took outright possession of second place in the Private School Athletic League Bay Division with a 25-20, 25-15, 28-26 home win over Nueva School (3-2, 6-5).
Summit Shasta (21-4 overall) earned a gritty non-league home win 25-21, 21-25, 25-18, 21-25, 15-11 over Lowell (12-9).
