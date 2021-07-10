Baseball can be a funny game.
Just look at University of Virginia junior right-hander Griff McGarry’s 2021 breakdown: 0-5 record, 5.44 ERA and — yet somehow — a Major League Baseball draft prospect.
With the MLB First-Year Player Draft getting underway Sunday, McGarry is in position to hear his name called, potentially as soon as Monday in rounds 2 through 10. Posting a winless record was a weird way for the Menlo School graduate to finish his junior season of athletic eligibility. But as the adage goes, it isn’t how you start, it’s how you finish.
“It does feel weird,” McGarry said. “But a record doesn’t always reflect progress. For me, internally, I know I made some really great strides, and I’m really proud and happy with that.”
McGarry’s strides were on full display through his final two starts. It was the right-hander’s seven innings of shutout ball June 13 in Game 2 of the Super Regional playoffs that got Virginia back on track with a 4-0 win over Dallas Baptist. McGarry took a no-decision that day, but still emerged a hero as Virginia advanced to the College World Series with a 5-2 win over Dallas Baptist in Game 3.
Then came the biggest stage McGarry had ever pitched on, and the most dominant seven innings the 22-year-old ever posted in his life. Taking to the College World Series spotlight against a Mississippi State team that would go on to win the national championship, McGarry took a no-hitter into the eighth inning with Virginia holding a 4-0 lead.
But after surrendering his first and only hit of the night, McGarry departed, only to watch from the dugout as Mississippi State rallied for six runs in the inning.
“I felt for my teammates,” McGarry said. “It’s a tough stage to be on, just because everything is so much more big and important, each pitch. That’s just baseball, that’s how it is. A game can change quickly, especially with runners on base. ... It wasn’t the way we wanted it to end … but at that point, it was only our first loss.”
Virginia fell to the elimination bracket with a 6-5 loss to Mississippi State. McGarry again would take a no-decision. Two days later, on June 24, the Cavaliers were eliminated from the tournament, seeing their season end with a 6-2 loss to University of Texas.
Now, McGarry is back home in Portola Valley, spending time with his family — including his older brother Matthew, who was a senior pitcher at Santa Clara University this season — and has had time to gain some perspective on the dynamic finish to his 2021 season. With all its ups and downs, along with a demotion to the Virginia bullpen for part of the year, he saved his two best outings for last.
“I think it was definitely a great way to finish the year,” McGarry said, “I was glad that even in a high-pressure situation, being in postseason and being in Omaha, I was able to perform on the biggest stage I’ve been a part of. …. It had been a long year and I had to work hard to get back to where I wanted to be.”
Among Virginia’s starting pitchers, McGarry led the staff, by far, with a .197 opponents’ batting average. But he also ranked last on the staff in two notable categories with the team’s worst ERA at 5.44, and also surrendering the most walks with 42 through just 43 innings of work.
But as the year wound down, and his stuff got dialed in through the postseason, McGarry saw a vast improvement in the command department.
“Definitely the strides I made with my command,” McGarry said. “Early on, that was something I kind of struggled with. I definitely feel like I’m a whole new pitcher now. I tapped into what I can potentially reach, and I feel like I’m in a great position now.”
McGarry listed as a senior this year, but he was an athletically eligible junior after Division I spring athletes were granted a deferral for the 2020 season in lieu of cancelations due to the coronavirus pandemic. So, while McGarry is eager to get his professional career underway, he does have some room to negotiate.
“It’s kind of a win-win for me because if the draft works out, I’ll be pursuing my professional career,” McGarry said. “But if not, I’ll be back at UVA … because I have another year of college eligibility.”
In the meantime, McGarry is enjoying life back home, staying in shape by playing catch with his older brother on a regular basis — even if it hurts.
“Kind of back to the old ways, which has been really nice,” McGarry said. “It’s tough playing catch with him because he throws so hard, but it’s still a lot of fun.”
