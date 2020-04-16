Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories from over the years.
MAY 21, 2015 — As the Mills softball team gathered for its post-game meeting Wednesday, one of the girls exclaimed, “We have fans!” The team then came over near its dugout and thanked the fans for showing their support.
The Vikings certainly put on a show. Playing in only their second Central Coast Section playoff game since 1999, Mills won their first playoff game since 1990 and became the first Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division champion to win a first-round CCS softball game — an 11-0, five-inning win over visiting Pinewood.
“I’m excited,” said Mills third baseman Lusi Stanley, the only starting senior on the team. “Especially to be the first Ocean team to win a CCS game.”
The fourth-seeded Vikings will play No. 4 Notre Dame-Belmont (18-12) in a quarterfinal game Saturday at a time and place to be determined. The Tigers crushed No. 13 Castilleja, 15-0 in their first-round game Wednesday.
Mills (19-4 overall) got off to a quick start, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first. After being retired in order in the second, the Vikings exploded for eight runs on seven hits and three Pinewood errors, as they sent 14 batters to the plate in the third inning.
That was more than enough offensive support for Mills starting pitcher Sara Cisneros, who threw a complete-game, one-hitter while striking out eight — including seven of the first nine batters she faced.
“I felt OK. I was a little sick out there,” said Cisneros, adding she’s been sick since the beginning of the week.
“My riseball was working. Usually I go to the curve, but it wasn’t working as well today.”
Aisley Njissan’s double in the top of the first inning, sandwiched around Cisneros’ second and third strikeouts, was the only hit she allowed on the day to Pinewood, which was making its first CCS appearance since 1998. Njissan wound up at third following an error on the relay back to the infield, but Cisneros stranded her there as she finished striking out the side on the next batter.
“That first inning was a statement (by Cisneros),” said Mills coach Dana Ynostroza. “She’s smart. She knows how to work the count, work the hitters. She has a big heart. She is just going to fight.”
After that, the Mills offense took over and it started with leadoff hitter Makana Pember. The Vikings first baseman ran the count full before fouling off five straight pitches before drawing a walk.
“[Pember’s at-bat] set more than a tone. It made a statement that we’re tough,” Ynostroza said. “She came to play and demonstrated that with that at-bat.”
Pember would end up moving to second on a wild pitch and, following a strikeout, Cisneros drove in Pember with a single to right. Stanley followed with a RBI single to center and Gabriella Zucchiatti capped the scoring with a RBI single to center as well to put Mills up 3-0 after one.
Cisneros would finish the day going 3 for 3 from the plate, scoring twice and driving in a pair of runs. Stanley was 2 for 3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Zucchiatti reached base in all three of her at-bats, raking a single and drawing two walks.
Cisneros continued her strong start, striking out two more Pinewood batters in the second inning and two more in the third.
In the bottom of the third, the Vikings broke the game open. With one out, Cisneros singled and scored on a Stanley triple to right. She would score on a wild pitch. Zucchiatti walked, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Yoon Lee single to center. Sandy Lawson followed with a bunt single, Jen Lee put down a perfect sacrifice bunt and Caitlin Ung, the Vikings’ No. 9 hitter, drove in a run with an infield hit. Aubrie Businger later drove in a run, as did Cisneros — who had two hits in the inning.
Mills proceeded to load the bases and were looking for a knockout when Yoon Lee hit a line drive to center that was caught for the final out of the inning.
The only question left to be answered was if the Panthers could extend the game past the five-inning, 10-run mercy rule.
They could not as Cisneros, along with some help from her defense, retired the final 13 batters she faced after giving up that first-inning double.
“I love being part of this team,” Cisneros said. “Mills softball has always been like a family.”
