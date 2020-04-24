Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories from over the years.
OCT. 30, 2015 — The San Mateo girls’ tennis team was mere points away from going to the Central Coast Section tournament for the first time since the late 1980s.
Unfortunately, the Bearcats could not close it out. Burlingame, which trailed 3-2 in the finals of the Peninsula Athletic League team tournament, won the final two matches on the court to clinch the league’s second automatic CCS berth, beating the Bearcats 4-3.
And the end didn’t come without drama. The final two matches, at No. 3 doubles and No. 4 singles, had split the first two sets. But the Panthers’ doubles tandem of Monica Millet and Eleni Rally came back from a 5-2 deficit in the third set to beat San Mateo’s Sethmi Kachchakaduge and Katherine Arackaparambil in a third-set tiebreaker to tie the team match at 3 points apiece.
All the attention then turned to the No. 4 singles match, where San Mateo’s Michelle Kwon was leading 5-4 and serving for the match.
Kwon, who reinjured an ankle that has been plaguing her for much of the season, started suffering leg cramps during her service game. With the game tied at 40 and serving at deuce, Kwon hit her serve, which was returned by Burlingame’s Lindsey Schloetter. Kwon, however, crumpled to the ground, unable to move to return the shot.
After several minutes of trying to massage out the cramps, it was determined Kwon could not continue. She had to retire, giving the win to Schloetter and Burlingame.
“That’s how we planned on winning it,” said Burlingame coach Bill Smith facetiously.
Schloetter had won the first set easily, 6-1, but Kwon won the second set just as easily, 6-2. Schloetter led 4-3 in the third before Kwon held her serve and then broke Schloetter for a 5-4 advantage.
After Kwon hit the deck on game point that tied the third set at 5, it was evident she was in trouble. The San Mateo coaching staff went out to try and massage out the cramps — all the while Schloetter patiently waited by the net.
After a couple minutes, Smith joined everyone on the court.
“I told Lindsey to be calm. We were assuming [Kwon] was going to continue,” Smith said. “I told Michelle, ‘You’re not on a clock. You’re a senior. I want you to play.’”
After several more minutes, it was apparent Kwon could not continue. With tears running down her face — from both pain and disappointment — Kwon and Schloetter shook hands, with Kwon telling her opponent she had to retire.
“She couldn’t put any weight on [her leg],” said San Mateo coach Ed Schuler. “I told her, ‘If this was your last match, you keep playing.’ But this isn’t her last match. … I told her, ‘Don’t think you’re walking out on your team.’”
As Kwon slowly made her way off the court, her teammates gathered around her to dole out hugs and words of encouragement.
Kwon’s win wouldn’t even had been necessary if Kachchakaduge and Arackaparambil had closed out Burlingame at the No. 3 doubles spot. The Panthers duo of Millet and Rally cruised to a first-set win, 6-2, but Kachchakaduge and Arackaparambil turned the tables in the second set, 6-1. The San Mateo duo got up a break early in the third set and added another later to take a 5-2 advantage before Millet and Rally came storming back.
The Burlingame tandem won four straight games to take a 6-5 lead and a chance to serve out the match. But Kachchakaduge and Arackaparambil won at deuce to force the tiebreaker.
With the tiebreaker tied at 2 points each, Millet and Rally took control by winning two consecutive points to take a 4-2 lead before they closed it out.
“Sometimes when you get down, the kids feel like they have nothing to lose … and loosen up a bit,” Smith said.
The match featured San Mateo’s double dominance against Burlingame’s strength at singles. The game plan for both coaches mirrored each other: Burlingame needed to manage a win at one of the three doubles spots, while San Mateo needed to get at least one win in one of the four singles slots.
Burlingame’s game plan prevailed. San Mateo picked up two quick points by getting wins at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles. The No. 1 doubles team of Lauren Young and Emily Chan cruised to a 6-2, 6-1 victory, while the No. 2 tandem of Deanna Chan and Tessa Chou won 6-1, 6-2.
Burlingame picked up its first point from Sarah Sinatra playing at No. 3 singles, where she won 6-1, 6-0. The Panthers tied the team score at 2 after Halle Martinucci won at No. 1 singles, 6-2, 6-1.
San Mateo got the singles win it needed at No. 2 where Aida Lowe won 6-4, 6-2 for the Bearcats’ third team point. Burlingame then got the break it needed with the win at No. 3 doubles, setting up dramatics of the No. 4 singles match to decide it all.
“I’ve seen some bizarre endings … ,” Smith said. “Unfortunately, the way it happened, it’s really flat.”
