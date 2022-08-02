SAN FRANCISCO — Dodgers rookie James Outman stepped onto the field Monday at Oracle Park, his third day in the big leagues, and had to take it all in.
“It was cool,” said Outman, a San Carlos native who grew up a Giants fan. “It took me about four innings to settle in. I was pretty nervous out there. ... It took me a while for the nerves to go away, and they’re still kind of lingering after that.”
“I’m feeling good,” Outman said. “I’m just trying to put together good at-bats. We’re getting good information in terms of scouting reports and stuff like that, and I’m just trying to utilize all the tools I have, and I think it’s helping.”
Wilmer Flores hit his team-leading 16th homer for the Giants, who are 3-9 since the All-Star break after winning five of their previous six.
Trea Turner homered to extend his hitting streak to 19 games, Max Muncy also went deep for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs as the Dodgers won for the fifth time in six games to improve to 23-5 since June 30.
Turner had a sacrifice fly, Freeman hit an RBI single and Will Smith added a run-scoring double off Giants starter Logan Webb (9-5) in a three-run third in which Los Angeles broke open a 2-1 game. Smith had another RBI double in the sixth to push Los Angeles’ lead to 6-1.
Andrew Heaney gave up one run and four hits in four innings in his second start since coming of the injured list (left shoulder inflammation). He struck out seven and walked two.
Caleb Ferguson (1-0) worked a scoreless sixth for the win.
Webb gave up six earned runs and eight hits in five innings. He struck out two and walked one. The Giants have lost eight of their staff ace’s last 12 starts.
Flores homered off Chris Martin for the only run the newly acquired right-hander allowed in his Dodgers debut.
Webb’s six runs allowed was the most he’s ever given up in a home game.
The Giants dealt RHP Jeremy Walker to Tampa Bay in exchange for C/IF Ford Proctor. The Giants designated RHP Kervin Castro for assignment.
Dodgers LHP Tyler Anderson (11-1, 2.61 ERA) is 1-3 with a. 3.91 ERA in games against the Giants. LHP Alex Wood (7-8, 4.11) is 2-4 with a 3.44 ERA in 10 appearances (eight starts) against the Dodgers.
